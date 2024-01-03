Al-Hilal identify MLS star who outscored Lionel Messi as replacement for Neymar: Reports

Neymar's Al-Hilal have reportedly identified Lionel Messi's MLS rival Denis Bouanga as a target for the current transfer window.

The 29-year-old Los Angeles FC (LAFC) winger won the MLS Golden Boot in the 2023 regular season, bagging 20 goals in 31 matches, while Messi managed just one strike.

Al-Hilal's Brazilian superstar Neymar is currently sidelined with an ACL injury that he picked up during international duty in October last year. This injury is set to keep the former Barcelona attacker out for the rest of the Saudi Pro League season (via BBC Sport).

The 31-year-old forward joined his current employers from Paris Saint-Germain last summer on a reported €90 million deal. Since then, Neymar has managed just five appearances across competitions, bagging a goal and three assists.

Amid these worries, it seems reasonable that the Riyadh-based outfit are seeking a reliable goalscoring option. French publication Le10sport has reported that Bouanga is also interested in joining the Saudi Pro League.

The Gabon international is contracted with LAFC until 2025, but it is believed that the MLS side would be open to a transfer. The move would earn Bouanga the opportunity to play against some of the biggest names in football, including Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Al-Hilal are currently atop the Saudi Pro League standings with 53 points, seven ahead of second-placed Al-Nassr. They also secured qualification for the next stage of the AFC Champions League after finishing top of Group D with 16 points.

When Neymar said Lionel Messi was the best he played with

Neymar and Lionel Messi spent four years (2013 to 2017) together at Barcelona before reuniting at Paris Saint-Germain for another two between 2021 and 2023. Given the time they've spent with each other, it isn't surprising that the duo have lavished praise on one another in the past.

The pair shared the pitch 206 times for both clubs, managing 67 joint goal contributions. Together, they won La Liga twice and the UEFA Champions League once at Barcelona, among other honors.

Talking about Messi in 2019, Neymar said (via Planet Football):

"For me, he’s (Lionel Messi) the best player in the world. The best player that I’ve ever seen play. We made a magnificent duo. It was a pleasure for me, an honour to play with him. And, on top of that, he is my friend.”

Both players have now exited Europe, with Messi now representing MLS side Inter Miami, where he's scored 11 goals and assisted five from 14 appearances.

Neymar and Messi have also won two Ligue 1 titles with each other during their time at the Parc des Princes.