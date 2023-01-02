Al-Hilal put Lionel Messi shirts on sale at their store in jibe aimed at Cristiano Ronaldo as he joins their biggest rivals Al-Nassr: Reports

Al-Hilal, the biggest rivals of Cristiano Ronaldo's new club Al-Nassr, have put up Lionel Messi's shirts on sale in their store. The move is seemingly a jibe at Ronaldo's move to the Saudi Arabian club.

Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal play each other in the Riyadh derby and now Ronaldo will be playing in the league as well after making his headline move to Al Nassr. Ronaldo will earn a mammoth €200 million per year (approximately), making him the highest paid player in the history of the sport.

Al-Hilal, however, have tried their best to steal the spotlight from their city rivals. They have used Cristiano Ronaldo's eternal rival Lionel Messi's name by putting his jerseys on sale in their store.

Ronaldo's chapter in European football has ended, perhaps permanently, with the move. He left the continent as a five-time UEFA Champions League winner and as the highest ever scorer in the competition.

After achieving it all with the likes of Sporting CP, Manchester United (two stints), Real Madrid, and Juventus, the Portuguese legend will look to conquer a new continent.

Lionel Messi, meanwhile, is yet to return to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) training after winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi might face each other once more

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have given fans many memorable duels in recent times, and fans might be in for another one soon. PSG are in talks to travel to Saudi Arabia and take on the league's All-Star XI. Ronaldo, yet to make his Al-Nassr debut, might be in contention to play in that game.

Ronaldo's former Manchester United teammate Gary Neville expressed his dismay at the Portuguese's move. He told Sky Sports (via Indian Express):

"I felt as though he would want to stay in Europe, it tells me that the offers are staggering and the clubs didn’t come in for him. There’s an element of sadness for me – (the) last of Ronaldo at the top level. That had to come to an end at Old Trafford – it looks like Cristiano is finishing his career in Saudi."

