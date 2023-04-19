Al-Hilal troll Cristiano Ronaldo with hilarious TikTok comparing him to WWE legend John Cena following incident involving Al-Nassr star

Al-Hilal trolled Al-Nassr forward Cristiano Ronaldo by posting a TikTok comparing the Portuguese's headlock on Gustavo Cuellar to WWE wrestler John Cena. The Knights of Najd lost 2-0 at the Al-Hilal Stadium last night (April 18), derailing their title bid.

Al-Nassr were convincingly beaten by their rivals last night. They only had 47% possession compared to Al-Hilal's 53% and only had half the number of shots on target (three to six). Odion Ighalo scored a brace of penalties in the 42nd and 62nd minute to give his side all three points.

Cristiano Ronaldo had a night to forget for Al-Nassr. All three of his shots had an accuracy of zero percent. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner also had a goal disallowed for offside in the 77th minute and a penalty overturned by VAR six minutes later.

The Portuguese superstar let his frustrations get the best of him in the 56th minute when he grabbed Al-Hilal's Gustavo Cuellar in a headlock, taking him down. He was perhaps fortunate to escape with just a yellow card.

Al-Hilal took the opportunity to post a TikTok, comparing Cristiano Ronaldo's foul to WWE superstar John Cena and his wrestling moves. They played Cena's iconic 'You Can't See Me' theme song in the background.

The video can be viewed below:

Troll Football @TrollFootball Al Hilal posted this on tiktok



Al Hilal posted this on tiktokhttps://t.co/Ub6Vgyglpl

The defeat was a massive blow for both Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr. They have now only won two of their last five league games and have 53 points in the standings, three behind Al-Ittihad. If the latter were to win their game in hand, the lead would be extended to six points.

Al-Nassr manager Dinko Jelicic gives thoughts on game after Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. lose 2-0 to Al-Hilal

Al-Nassr interim manager Dinko Jelicic gave his thoughts on the game after his side were convincingly beaten 2-0 by Al-Hilal last night. Jelicic was appointed as interim manager after Rudi Garcia was given the sack on April 14. The former previously coached the Riyadh-based outfit's U19 team.

He spoke to reporters in the post-match press conference, saying (via Devdiscourse):

"The first penalty kick broke us, it was influential in the course of the match. Al-Hilal were better than us in some periods. My team showed good glimpses and could pave the way for the next weeks."

The Knights of Najd will have to bounce back immediately for Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. to win the Saudi Pro League this season. They could potentially be handed a six-point deficit with just seven games to go in the season.

They will next play Al-Wehda in the semi-finals of the King Cup of Champions at home on April 24.

Poll : 0 votes