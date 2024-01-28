Al Ittihad make decision on Karim Benzema amid interest from Chelsea and Arsenal - Reports

Saudi Pro League champions Al Ittihad have reportedly decided against allowing star striker Karim Benzema to leave the club this month amid interest from Arsenal and Chelsea. The Frenchman was keen on a move away from the club as he had reportedly grown disillusioned with playing in the oil-rich country.

Benzema left Real Madrid for Saudi outfit Al Ittihad in the summer of 2023 after having spent 14 years of his career at the Spanish club. He had an impressive start to life at the club, but he clashed with former Nuno Espirito Santo, leading to the manager's dismissal.

Al Ittihad left Karim Benzema out of their squad for their mid-season training camp in Dubai, with the 36-year-old having missed out on multiple club events. This led to speculation of a potential exit from the club this month, with multiple clubs showing interest in him.

Premier League sides Chelsea and Arsenal are in the hunt for a new striker to add a clinical edge to their attack this month, and Benzema was a target for both. The Tigers have now decided to keep the striker and turn down any approaches from sides in Europe (via L'Equipe).

The 2022 Ballon d'Or winner has found the net nine times for the side in the Saudi Pro League this season, adding another five assists in 15 appearances. Despite the presence of multiple top stars, including N'Golo Kante and Fabinho, the champions are in seventh place in the league.

Karim Benzema's arrival at Al Ittihad came to pass following the efforts of the Saudi PIF, and they don't now want him to move away from the league. They would prefer if he remained in Saudi while playing for another club, rather than returning to Europe.

Karim Benzema set to miss out on return to Europe

Karim Benzema being unsettled in Saudi was great news for many sides across Europe, who looked to benefit from the situation by moving for the striker. Chelsea and Arsenal were linked with him, as were former sides Olympique Lyonnais and Real Madrid.

Los Blancos manager Carlo Ancelotti has denied talk of a potential return to the club for Benzema in a press conference, ending further speculation. The Frenchman is now set to resume action when the second half of the season kicks off in Saudi next month.

“That’s a lie, we have never spoken to the club about this."

Al Ittihad have blown hot and cold at times this season, as evidenced by their league position (7th). The club appointed highly-rated Argentine manager Marcelo Gallardo this season. They will look to rely on Karim Benzema in the second half of the season.