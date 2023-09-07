Al-Ittihad make transfer stance clear as they face race against time to complete world-record Mohamed Salah deal

Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad will reportedly come back in for Mohamed Salah should they fail to get the deal across the line before the Saudi Arabian transfer deadline (September 7). According to The Telegraph, Al-Ittihad will pursue their interest in Salah during future transfer windows.

After having their £150 million bid rejected by Liverpool last week, the Jeddah-based outfit are reported to submit an improved offer around the £200 million mark (via Mirror). However, the Reds have made it clear that their Egypt international is not for sale, regardless of the scale of the proposal.

Salah is an integral part of Jurgen Klopp's set-up at Anfield. The 31-year-old is up and running in the new Premier League season, managing two goals and two assists in four appearances.

Since arriving from Roma in 2017 for a reported fee of £34 million, Salah has registered 309 appearances for Liverpool across all competitions. The former Chelsea man has scored 188 goals and provided 81 assists till date. He won the UEFA Champions League and Premier League once each while securing the Premier League Golden Boot thrice.

Should Salah's Al-Ittihad transfer materialise, he will join former Reds teammate Fabinho with whom he's shared the pitch on 199 occasions. Other European stars like Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kante completed their move to the Saudi Arabian side this summer.

"Something like £300 million"- Pundit names price Liverpool should accept for Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah (via Getty Images)

Football pundit Stan Collymore believes Liverpool must accept offers for Mohamed Salah around the £300 million mark. The statement comes soon after the ex-footballer was aware of Al-Ittihad's interest in the Egypt international.

Stating that the Reds aren't in the same financial bracket as Manchester City or Chelsea, Collymore claims he wouldn't be surprised to see Liverpool accept a mega offer. He said (via One Football):

"The reality is, Liverpool aren't in the same financial bracket as the likes of Manchester City and Chelsea, so if Al-Ittihad, or any other club, make them an offer, and don't get me wrong, it'll have to be a mega offer, probably a world-record, then I can see them accepting because they just can't afford to say no to something like £300 million."

Currently, Al-Ittihad are running out of time to sign the former Roma forward as the transfer window in Saudi Arabia shuts at 10 PM today (September 7).

However, it will be interesting to see the offers Liverpool receive in the future for Salah.