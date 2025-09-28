Al-Ittihad sack coach Laurent Blanc after their 2-0 loss against Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr

Saudi Pro League champions Al-Ittihad have parted ways with manager Laurent Blanc after their 2-0 defeat against Al-Nassr. As reported by Fabrizio Romano, they made the decision to part ways with the former France manager and his staff.
Hassan Khalifa has been appointed as the new manager for the Saudi Arabian giants following their disappointing start to the season. Al-Ittihad enjoyed a brilliant last season under Blanc as they won the Saudi Pro League and the King's Cup.
However, they have endured a difficult start to life this season and find themselves third in the table with nine points in four games. They were knocked out of the semi-final in the Saudi Super Cup against Al-Nassr earlier this season.
They have been far from convincing in the Saudi Pro League this season but still managed to win their first three games. But they were completely outplayed by Al-Nassr this week and suffered a 2-0 defeat.
Sadio Mane and Cristiano Ronaldo scored for Jorge Jesus' side to inflict a statement win against their rivals. Al-Nassr find themselves at the top of the table with a flawless record after four games.
Al-Nassr star Inigo Martinez reveals situations on the pitch where he helps Cristiano Ronaldo
Al-Nassr defender Inigo Martinez has revealed opened up on how he and Cristiano Ronaldo help out their teammates on the pitch. The Spanish defender made a shock switch from Barcelona to the Al-Awwal Park in the summer.
Martinez has revealed that he and Ronaldo help each other out on the pitch giving instructions to the teammates. He has also revealed that he enjoys a close relationship with the Portuguese superstar, having formerly competed against each other in Spain. The commanding centre-back told MARCA:
"I had competed against him, but I hadn't been that close, nor had I had any conversations with him. Arriving and having him waiting for you, having those enriching conversations, it's a pleasure to be able to play with him. It's mutual; there are situations on the pitch, especially defensively, where I can help him out. There are always conversations both on and off. There's a great atmosphere in the locker room. There's usually a lot of chatting; we don't usually spend much time talking."
Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr in 2023 and has been the key player for the club since. He has scored 98 goals and produced 20 assists in 111 games for the Saudi Pro League giants till date.