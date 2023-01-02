Al-Nassr market value increased to €80m after Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival: Reports

Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr’s market value has increased to €80 million after signing Cristiano Ronaldo, Saudi Arabian outlet Al-Madrij al-Nasrawi (@mdrjalnassr) has reported.

On 30 December, Saudi Arabian powerhouse Al-Nassr broke the internet by announcing Cristiano Ronaldo’s signing. Ronaldo, who became a free agent after seeing his Manchester United contract terminated by mutual consent, has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with Al-Nassr (June 2025). According to the BBC, Ronaldo will earn nearly €200 million (€199.71 million) a year at Al-Nassr, making him the highest-paid athlete in history.

Ronaldo, who is set to turn 38 in February 2023, is way past his prime. But according to Al-Madrij al-Nasrawi, which is the one-stop-shop for all things Al-Nassr, the Portuguese superstar has still given the club’s valuation a tangible boost. It has been claimed that the club's market valuation has increased to €80 million after the five-time Champions League winner’s transfer.

المدرج النصراوي @mdrjalnassr - الاقتصادية |



ارتفعت قيمة نادي . - الاقتصادية |ارتفعت قيمة نادي #النصر السوقيّة إلى نحو (80) مليون يورو؛ وذلك بعد التعاقد مع الأسطورة «كريستيانو رونالدو» 🚨🚨🚨 - الاقتصادية |ارتفعت قيمة نادي #النصر السوقيّة إلى نحو (80) مليون يورو؛ وذلك بعد التعاقد مع الأسطورة «كريستيانو رونالدو» 🔥🇵🇹. https://t.co/2aEsFxhRDk

An improved market valuation is not the only thing that Al-Nassr have enjoyed following Cristiano Ronaldo’s transfer. Since announcing the Real Madrid legend’s transfer, fans have started flocking Al-Nassr’s Instagram page. Al-Nassr’s official Instagram account has gained over five million followers since Ronaldo’s arrival on 30 December.

Before Ronaldo, Al-Nassr’s follower count on Instagram stood at a mere 800 thousand. It is currently at a whopping 6.2 million.

Rio Ferdinand defends Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr move

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has come to his former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo’s defense amid criticism over his Al-Nassr transfer. Ferdinand criticized those who are calling the transfer a sad end to Ronaldo’s career, insisting that the Saudi league was not one to be scoffed at.

Ferdinand said (via The Mirror):

“I’ve looked at people commenting and a few pundits saying it’s a sad way for him to go out. The only sadness is the way it ended at Manchester United. I think in hindsight in a couple of years he’ll look back and think it could have been handled differently. But this next chapter, going to Saudi. How is that a sad way to end his career? I don’t understand how people are saying that.”

As Ferdinand has pointed out, Ronaldo’s second spell at Manchester United was indeed bitter. After being benched and showing acts of defiance, Ronaldo gave an explosive interview to British presenter Piers Morgan, criticizing the club’s owners as well as the coach: Erik ten Hag.

Ronaldo played 16 games for the Red Devils in the 2022-23 season across competitions, scoring only thrice.

Poll : 0 votes