Al-Nassr vice-president provides update regarding Cristiano Ronaldo's future at the SPL club

Al-Nassr Vice President Khaled Al-Malik has provided fresh updates concerning Cristiano Ronaldo's future at the club. He said the Portuguese legend is still committed to the club and that plans for a new contract are underway.

Ronaldo's current contract is set to expire this summer. The 40-year-old joined Al-Nassr in 2023, signing a two-and-a-half-year contract, reportedly worth $75 million per year. Since then, he has emerged as one of the best players in the Saudi Pro League.

There have been multiple speculations about the Portuguese icon's future amid his contract expiration. Ronaldo has been linked with a move to rival SPL club Al-Hilal. Another report claimed he could link up with Lionel Messi at Inter Miami in a shocking transfer deal.

However, Al-Nassr's Vice President Al-Malik has claimed that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is dedicated to the Riyadh-based outfit. He added that the club will reveal their decision on Ronaldo's future in the media.

"Ronaldo is a fan of Al Nassr, and we will announce the renewal decision in the media. We have forgotten about the victory over Al Hilal, and we are only thinking about the victory over Al Qadsiah," Khaled Al-Malik said (via Al Nassr Zone's X handle).

Cristiano Ronaldo has been in terrific form for the Knights of Najd this season, scoring 32 goals and providing four assists in 35 appearances across competitions. Overall, he has registered 90 goals and 19 assists in 99 games for the Saudi club.

Cristiano Ronaldo inspires Al-Nassr to comeback victory in Saudi Pro League

Cristiano Ronaldo put up a 'Player of the Match'-worthy performance in Al-Nassr's most recent league game. The Portuguese superstar bagged a second-half brace as the Knights of Najd secured a 2-1 comeback win over Al-Riyadh on Saturday (April 12).

Al-Riyadh took the lead at Al-Awwal Park just before halftime (45+2'). However, Ronaldo ensured his team secured all three points by scoring twice in eight minutes (56' and 64') to complete the comeback.

Ronaldo has been in red-hot form in the Saudi Pro League. He has scored six goals in his last four league matches, including a brace against rivals Al-Hilal. He is the league's leading scorer this season with 23 goals and three assists from 26 matches.

Al-Nassr are third in the standings with 57 points after 27 matches, a point behind Al-Hilal in second position and eight points behind leaders Al-Ittihad.

