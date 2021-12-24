“Just waiting to be unleashed at the moment” – Alan Hutton claims Manchester United duo will benefit after player leaves Old Trafford in January

The curious case of Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani is to be looked at in the upcoming winter transfer window. The Uruguay international has seen his playing time take a dip due to emerging talent surging from United's own academy like Mason Greenwood.

Former Scotland defender Alan Hutton spoke exclusively to Football Insider regarding this. He emphasized his concerns about how Cavani could get “in the way” of Mason Greenwood’s development. He also mentioned Cavani's estimation in the eyes of new Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick and his chances of heading to La Liga in January.

“If you’re Ralf Rangnick, then you want every possible option at your disposal, but also there are some brilliant young boys at Man United who are thriving at the moment – like Greenwood, for example. They won’t want to be stepping in the way of his development." - Alan Hutton told Football Insider‘s Ewan Kingsbury.

Manchester United duo just waiting to be unleashed

Cavani has only started twice this season, which has made the player contemplate his future at Old Trafford. Under the new manager, players like Greenwood, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho have retained their place. Hence, opportunities will come irregularly if the Uruguayan decides to stay.

So for the mutual benefit of both parties, his potential departure from the Red Devils could soon be happening. According to the Daily Mail, the Manchester United star is a prospect for Barcelona as they look around for an ideal Sergio Aguero replacement.

Alan Hutton also spoke about the deal, saying:

“The way Barcelona are at the moment, they’ll be looking for this kind of deal. There’ll only be a small fee involved, he’s still got the quality and he won’t command the wages he did maybe five or six years ago."

Hutton further added:

“It’s all about whether Rangnick sees him as a big part of that squad. I would suggest an exit is likely, but he’s certainly still got a lot to give, energy-wise. The likes of Greenwood and Rashford are just waiting to be unleashed at the moment. The manager will have enough options without Cavani, for me.”

Rangnick might not require the services of players like Cavani and Anthony Martial. They have young players to fill the position as mentioned above. Moreover, the centre-forward role has turned out to be a redundancy in the outfit since Cristiano Ronaldo joined them this summer.

