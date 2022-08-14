"I don’t think he’s any better than what they have" - Ex-Premier League defender tells Manchester United to ditch pursuit of 27-year-old

Former Premier League defender Alan Hutton has advised Manchester United to ditch their pursuit of Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

As reported by Sky Sports earlier this week, the Red Devils have agreed a deal with the Old Lady for the signature of the Frenchman.

However, the move is yet to finalize and Alan Hutton has urged Erik ten Hag's side to look for better options.

The former Aston Villa right-back has insisted that he does not see Rabiot as an upgrade on their current set of midfield players. He told Football Insider:

“It can simply be down to the fact that you’re desperate to play football at the club you’re at. When you’re playing you love the manager and when you’re not you dislike him. Everybody’s the same."

If he’s [Rabiot] coming in to play I’m sure he’ll be happy with that but I don’t really see it as much of an upgrade from what they have, that’s the thing."

It's noteworthy that Juve are looking to sell Rabiot:

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #transfers



Juve want to sell both Adrien Rabiot and Arthur - no agreement with Valencia as of now.



Next target: Leandro Paredes. Juventus manager Allegri: “We’re not including Arthur Melo in the squad as there are transfer rumours about his future, he’s also not 100% fit”.Juve want to sell both Adrien Rabiot and Arthur - no agreement with Valencia as of now.Next target: Leandro Paredes. Juventus manager Allegri: “We’re not including Arthur Melo in the squad as there are transfer rumours about his future, he’s also not 100% fit”. 🚨🇧🇷 #transfersJuve want to sell both Adrien Rabiot and Arthur - no agreement with Valencia as of now.Next target: Leandro Paredes. https://t.co/z8xfpi7GM1

Hutton also claimed that the likes of Marko Arnautovic and Rabiot cannot lift Manchester United to a higher level. He added:

“I’ve seen them linked with Marko Arnautovic, are these Manchester United players? I’m not so sure. Are they going to make them better at this moment in time? I’m not so sure. I don’t think he’s any better than what they have."

It’s an interesting couple of signings they’re looking at but I don’t think they’re at the level Man United want to get to."

Can Rabiot be the answer to Manchester United's problems?

Erik ten Hag has endured the worst possible start to his tenure at Manchester United.

The Red Devils lost their opening game 2-1 against Brighton and looked completely out of their depths against Brentford in the following game as the Bees thrashed them 4-0.

It's quite evident that Ten Hag has plenty of issues to address if he is to steady the ship at Old Trafford, with midfield being one of them.

Jude Summerfield @judesummerfield Adrien Rabiot would be a statement signing from Man Utd, if that statement is ‘we have no idea what we’re doing’ Adrien Rabiot would be a statement signing from Man Utd, if that statement is ‘we have no idea what we’re doing’

It is quite unlikely that Adrien Rabiot will be able to resolve their issues in the middle of the park.

The Frenchman, despite being tipped for big things in his career, has not been able to live up to his potential.

On top of that, he is known for his antics on-and-off the pitch and could potentially make things worse at Old Trafford.

