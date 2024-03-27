Alan Shearer believes Liverpool could face competition for 2 European giants for Xabi Alonso's signature in the summer

Premier League legend Alan Shearer claims that Barcelona and Bayern Munich could join Liverpool in the race to hire Xabi Alonso. Speaking to The Athletic, the former striker claimed that the Reds could find it difficult to get their man with multiple high-profile job openings.

He said:

"The really intriguing thing is Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Barcelona are looking for a new manager ahead of next season and I don't think they're the only big jobs that will become available this summer.

"With the job that Xabi Alonso is doing this season at Bayer Leverkusen, he'll have a pick of jobs if he wants them. That's the obvious link that loads of people have already made, given Alonso played for Liverpool."

The Reds, Bayern, and La Blaugrana will be looking for new bosses in the summer. Jurgen Klopp, Thomas Tuchel and Xavi Hernandez announced their intention to step down at the end of the current season with their respective sides.

Meanwhile, Alonso has impressed in his managerial career with Bayer Leverkusen, having enjoyed an unbeaten 2023-24 campaign so far. They sit atop the Bundesliga table, 10 points above the Bavarians with eight games to go.

The former Real Madrid man began with Real Sociedad's B side before taking up the job in Germany in 2022. They are the favorites to beat Bayern's Bundesliga dominance and are also in the quarter-finals of the Europa League, where they will face West Ham United.

Fabrizio Romano issues update on Liverpool managerial pursuit

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Sporting CP's Ruben Amorim has emerged as a likely candidate to become the next Liverpool boss. He said on the Men in Blazers podcast that Amorim is second in the pecking order only to Alonso.

Romano claimed:

“Ruben Amorim is a concrete candidate for the Liverpool job. I think he is in position number two at this moment, from what I’m told. He also has a release clause in his new contract at Sporting.

“It is difficult to negotiate with Portuguese clubs, especially for special people like Ruben Amorim, but for sure the interest from Liverpool is there. I think Amorim is in position number two; he is a candidate for the Liverpool job at this moment more than Roberto De Zerbi.”

While Alonso remains the favorite, Roberto De Zerbi and Amorim could emerge as candidates should the Spaniard take up the job at Bayern Munich, who are also linked to him.

Amorim has impressed as manager for the Portuguese giants. Aged just 39, he already has a Liga Portugal title under his belt and has been in charge for over 200 games for the side.