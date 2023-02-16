Alan Shearer claims Arsenal star 'won't sleep' after performance in their 3-1 loss to Manchester City

Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer has claimed that Arsenal striker Edie Nketiah won't sleep well after missing a couple of chances during his side's loss to Manchester City.

The Gunners suffered a disappointing 3-1 home defeat against Pep Guardiola's team at the Emirates Stadium last night (February 15).

Goals from the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Jack Grealish and Erling Haaland were enough to secure all three points for the Citizens. The win now sends City to the top of the league table on goal-difference. Arsenal have one game in hand.

The Gunners had a couple of chances during the game that could have at least secured a reasonable result against City, but were guilty of being wasteful.

Reacting to some of those missed chances, Alan Shearer has singled out Gunners striker Nketiah as one of the culprits. He went on to claim that it will be hard for the striker to forget his first-half miss.

"He doesn’t get the connection. I think he hits it with the shoulder rather than the forehead that he was trying to connect with to guide it in," Shearer said, as seen in Metro.

Shearer went further to state that despite missing a couple of chances for Arsenal, Nketiah will have the opportunity to redeem himself during their next game against Aston Villa.

"He won’t sleep tonight. But you always get the chance to rectify your mistake and three days’ time he will hopefully put on in the back of the net and he won’t remember this," he said.

Nketiah has been one of the top performing players under Mikel Arteta this season. The 23-year-old striker has scored a total of nine goals in all competitions for the Gunners this season.

He will be hoping to find his goal scoring touch once again this weekend as the Gunners travel to face Aston Villa.

Mikel Arteta slams his Arsenal side for their missed chances against Manchester City

The Spanish tactician was disappointed in his team's inability to take their chances in front of goal during their home defeat against City.

The Gunners surrendered their lead at the top of the Premier League table to Pep Guardiola's team last night after losing 3-1 at home.

Reacting to the loss, Arteta came out to state that Arsenal paid the prize for not being clinical against Manchester City.

"We lost it, and I say we because we lost it. It was an incredible battle between the two teams and when we had them, we just gave them the goals. Absolutely gave them the goals," he said.

He stated that missing big chances during the match cost them a favorable result.

"And against this team they are going to destroy you and on the other hand we had three big, big chances and we didn’t put them away and that was the difference," Arteta added.

