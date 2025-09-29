Alan Shearer explains why Manchester United have not sacked Amorim despite not getting better and looking ‘miles off it’ under him

Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer has explained why Manchester United haven't sacked manager Ruben Amorim. It comes after the Red Devils slumped to a 3-1 Premier League loss at Brentford on Saturday (September 27).

Ad

Igor Thiago's 12-minute brace gave the hosts a two-goal cushion inside 20 minutes before Benjamin Sesko reduced arrears six minutes later. However, with an equaliser not forthcoming, Mathias Jensen scored in the 96th minute to give Brentford all three points.

Shearer said that United haven't sacked Amorim yet, as the owners wouldn't want to 'admit' that the former Sporting CP coach's arrival was mistake. The all-time Premier League top scorer said on the Rest is Football podcast:

Ad

Trending

"Brentford without a doubt had their plan. He was out-schooled by Keith Andrews. What Brentford did, they did well, that will be his downfall unfortunately for him, he's not going to budge - he's right, and everyone is wrong. I know they really worked last week for their win, but it was back to normality.

Ad

"When you look at Graham Potter at West Ham, 26 per cent win percentage, and been fired for that, Amorim’s got 27 per cent win rate despite the fortunes that have been spent."

Shearer added:

"Currently, the last time I checked they're 14th despite all the money being spent. I genuinely believe the owners or the people owning the club have made that many errors in the last 18 months, it would look terrible to admit another error and sack.

Ad

"Whether it's Dan Ashworth, the ticket increase, people losing their jobs, the new stadium, paying for Dan Ashworth then sacking him then going hellbent on a manager, paying a fee for him, demanding he comes now rather than when he wanted to come to them for them to go, 'Sorry, we're firing him, then paying out a huge chunk.'

Ad

He concluded:

"I genuinely believe that's one of the reasons why (Amorim's) still there. They're not getting any better. They look miles off it, and if he's not going to change, which he says he's not, that will be his downfall."

Ad

The defeat at Brenford means Manchester United are yet to win back-to-back league games since Amorim's arrival in 2024, collecting 34 points from 33 outings. They are 14th in the standings, with seven points from six matches, winning two.

"There needs to be big changes" - Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney

Former Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney

Manchester United top scorer Wayne Rooney reckons he's not confident that the club have what it takes to reclaim their former glory. The Red Devils finished a lowly 15th last season and are seemingly set for another bottom-half finish.

Ad

Having not won the league title since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement in 2013, United splurged big this summer after an abysmal 2024-25 campaign. However, Rooney thinks more needs to be done to change the club's fortunes.

"I am not seeing anything, which is giving me any confidence. There needs to be big changes, in my opinion," Rooney said (as per the BBC). "Manager, players, whatever that is, whatever it takes to get Manchester Untied back."

Rooney netted 253 times in a successful 13-year spell at Manchester United, winning five league titles, including three in a row (2007-09).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bhargav Bhargav is a veteran sports journalist and editor at Sportskeeda, with a rich professional experience of 17 years, working for the likes of Siemens and Bombay Dyeing. An avid football and tennis follower for over three decades, Bhargav uses his vast knowledge and experience, attention to detail, an unbiased yet interesting writing style, and thorough research to craft insightful articles, which have raked in over 20 million reads so far.



Bhargav supports Italy at national level, a team steeped in tradition and history according to him. He still harbors the heartbreak from the Azzurri’s 1994 FIFA World Cup final defeat against Brazil, and protagonist-turned-antagonist from the game, ‘Divine Ponytail’ Roberto Baggio is his all-time favorite player. His favorite manager is Marcelo Lippi, who ended Italy’s 24-year wait for the World Cup trophy, winning it in 2006.



Outside Europe’s top five leagues, he follows the MLS following Lionel Messi’s move in 2023 but favors Cristiano Ronaldo in the G.O.A.T. debate. During his free time, Bhargav enjoys driving off to new places and singing. Know More