Alan Shearer explains why Manchester United superstar is ‘happier’ without Cristiano Ronaldo

Premier League legend Alan Shearer reckons Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes is 'happier' when Cristiano Ronaldo doesn't play.

The Portuguese midfielder put up a stunning display as the Red Devils beat Tottenham Hotspur comfortably at Old Trafford yesterday (October 19). He scored the second goal in a brilliant performance in his team's 2-0 win in the Premier League.

Fernandes made nine chances against Spurs, the most this season in a league game by any player.

He now has two goals and two assists in 14 games across competitions for United this season.

Shearer has said that Fernandes plays more freely with Ronaldo not on the pitch as he complimented the midfielder for his performance against Spurs. He said (via Manchester Evening News):

"Would I be stirring if I said Bruno looks happier in this team without Ronaldo? I just look at his performance tonight and his energy and look at his leadership and the qualities he has offered both defensively and offensively, and he has done so much for them in this performance tonight. He deserved that goal."

Ronaldo has started just six games this season, scoring two goals. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has often cut a frustrated figure on the pitch, unable to create or convert chances at times.

The Portugal captain was an unused substitute against Tottenham and was seen leaving through the tunnel even before the game ended.

Erik ten Hag on Bruno Fernandes' performance in Manchester United's win over Tottenham

The Red Devils looked like the likelier team to score from the outset. However, heroics from Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris kept the scoreline goalless at half-time.

Manchester United came out all guns blazing, with Fred opening the scoring via a deflection before Fernandes struck to seal the win.

After the game, manager Erik ten Hag shared his thoughts on the midfielder's performance, saying (via manutd.com):

"Bruno scored, eh? I know it will come with him. Sometimes, you have appearances where you don't score but, all of a sudden, you've found the back of the net. I think, for Bruno, it is important that he scored a goal, but he played a magnificent game today."

Manchester United have now beaten Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham at home this season. They are fifth in the league table, eight points behind leaders Arsenal. The Red Devils will next face fourth-placed Chelsea, who are just a point above them, away on Sunday (October 23).

