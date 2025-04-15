Alan Shearer and Gary Lineker pick favourites to win 2025 UEFA Champions League

Football pundit Alan Shearer has named Barcelona as his favorites to win the Champions League this season. Gary Lineker echoed the opinion but believes Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are also in the running.

Speaking on their The Rest Is Football podcast, Shearer and Lineker heaped praise on PSG for their performances this season in the UEFA Champions League. They, however, did not back Arsenal to go all the way despite their big lead over Real Madrid in the quarterfinals.

Shearer was the first to comment and put his weight behind Barcelona. He believes that the Catalan side, who are 4-0 up against Borussia Dortmund in the quarterfinals after the first leg, are the front runners and said (via Metro):

"I would put Barcelona favourites. I think they’re still the favourites after that victory [over Dortmund], they were so impressive. They’re favourites for me. PSG look strong too. I remember watching them at Arsenal in September in the group stage and they looked average, they really did. Arsenal battered them really and looked so comfortable. For PSG to go from that to the form they’re showing now is outstanding."

Lineker was quick to question if PSG were in the running as well and believed that it was between them and the Catalan side. He said:

"Would you put PSG as favourites now? Possibly, or maybe Barcelona, those are the two for me. PSG are really good to watch, they’re so intense and they were superb in both legs against Liverpool."

PSG are 3-1 up against Aston Villa in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. They were 1-0 down in the first leg at home but managed to score thrice to bounce back in the game and travel to Villa Park for the second leg on April 15.

Micah Richards makes his UEFA Champions League prediction

Micah Richards was also on The Rest Is Football podcast and predicted that it was a close call between PSG and Barcelona. He stated that the Catalan side had a 'ridiculous frontline' and said (via Metro):

"I would say it’s 50:50 between PSG and Barcelona and that’s not me sitting on the fence. Barcelona’s frontline is ridiculous but that high line they play can be dangerous. They battered Dortmund but Dortmund got in three times. Against better teams they will get punished, that’s my only worry for Barcelona."

UEFA Champions League semifinal slots will be decided this week (April 15 and 16) and the matches will take place on April 29, and May 6. The final is set to be played at Allianz Arena on June 6.

