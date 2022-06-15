Alan Shearer gives 3 word verdict on Twitter after Liverpool complete signing of Darwin Nunez 

Newcastle United icon Alan Shearer has given a three-word verdict on Liverpool's signing of Benfica striker Darwin Nunez.

Nunez, 22, has joined the Reds in an £85 million deal having been in red-hot form for Benfica this past season. The Uruguayan striker hit 34 goals in 41 appearances for the Primeira Liga side and joins Jurgen Klopp's already glistening depth of attacking options at Anfield.

Shearer carved out a legacy as one of the Premier League's greatest ever strikers. With 260 goals, he currently holds the record number of goals scored by any player in the league's history.

He reacted to Nunez's signing by tweeting:

“Very good signing”

Liverpool fans got a first-hand look at Nunez's credentials to lead the line for the Reds when he faced the Merseyside club in the Champions League quarter-finals.

He scored two of Benfica's four goals in the tie and earned praise for his tenaciousness in attack. The 22-year-old looks set to replace Sadio Mane in Klopp's attack with the Senegalese star heading towards Bayern Munich.

According to Bild (via Daily Mail), the Bundesliga champions are preparing a third bid for Mane worth a reported £34.6 million.

Now that Nunez has arrived, it might just be a matter of time before Mane departs Anfield for Munich.

Jurgen Klopp heaps praise on new Liverpool star Darwin Nunez

Jurgen Klopp is excited by Nunez's arrival

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has lavished praise on Darwin Nunez, promising to nurture the huge potential the Uruaguyan striker has shown.

Reacting to the signing, Klopp told the club's official website:

“This is super news, really super news, I’m very grateful to everyone at the club for making it happen. We’ve shown decisiveness and ambition in equal measure."

He continued:

“Darwin is a wonderful player; already really good but so much potential to get even better. That’s why it’s so exciting, to be honest. His age, his desire, his hunger to be even better than he currently is. His belief in our project and what we are looking to do as a club."

Klopp talked about how Nunez will suit Liverpool and vice versa, adding:

“He is as excited by us as we are by him, which makes for a great relationship, when you appreciate each other’s strengths. That is certainly the case here. He thinks we suit him and we believe he is the right fit for us – so let’s do it."

"He’s the latest addition to the wonderful LFC family and I’m sure our supporters will make him feel at home from the first moment he has the Liver bird on his chest.”

