Alan Shearer labels Arsenal star as ‘man-mountain’ after his display in 5-0 win over Crystal Palace

Former England striker Alan Shearer praised Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes for his wonderful showing in the Gunners' 5-0 win against Crystal Palace on Saturday, January 20. The Brazil international was both defensively resolute and good in front of goal as Arsenal returned to winning ways.

Magalhaes scored the opener from a set piece and was also directly responsible for Dean Henderson’s own goal. The 26-year-old was named as the Player of the Match.

Alan Shearer labelled the Brazilian as a 'man-mountain' and highlighted his physical presence as a major weapon for Arsenal from set-piece situations. The Englishman wrote on the Premier League’s official website while naming Gabriel in his Team of the Week:

“A man-mountain at the back. His threat on set-pieces resulted in a goal and assist.”

Gabriel Magalhaes joined Arsenal from Lille in a deal worth reported £23 million in the summer of 2020. He has been a crucial cog in the Gunners team, who have become title challengers in the last two seasons.

The 26-year-old has found the back of the net 13 times for the north London giants in 147 appearances, which displays about his ability to contribute with goals from the back.

Gabby Agbonlahor makes big claim on Arsenal target's future

Former Aston Villa and England striker Gabby Agbonlahor has claimed that Ivan Toney would join Arsenal if the Gunners make a move for the striker this month.

However, Agbonlahor believes that the north London giants are not in a position to make a move for the Englishman because Financial Fair Play.

He told talkSPORT, as quoted by TBR Football:

“Let’s be honest here, if Toney got an offer now from Arsenal to come, he doesn’t care about Brentford and staying there until the end of the season. Let’s be honest. He’s said it so many times in interviews. A big club will come and get me when it’s right."

The former Aston Villa striker added:

“Arsenal can’t make that transfer work at the moment. Financial fair play is affecting so many clubs. That’s why the deal won’t happen. And Brentford won’t give him the option. Brentford won’t let Toney go. They need him.”

Toney made a memorable return on Saturday, January 20 after serving an eight-month ban (imposed by the English FA) for breaching betting regulations. He scored a wonderful free-kick to open the scoring as the Bees secured a 3-2 win against Nottingham Forest at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Toney has been a consistent goalscorer for Brentford and had a fantastic Premier League season last time out. He scored 20 league goals last season before being handed a suspension and finished third behind Erling Haaland and Harry Kane in the Premier League Golden Boot race.