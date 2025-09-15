Alan Shearer makes big prediction about Benjamin Sesko after looking at Manchester United striker in Red Devils’ 3-0 loss to City

Premier League legend Alan Shearer believes it is going to be tough for Manchester United striker Benjamin Sesko to be successful this season. He highlighted the lack of service for the new signing, claiming that Ruben Amorim's players failed to capitalize on his aerial abilities and strengths.

Ad

Speaking on The Rest Is Football podcast, Shearer said that he felt bad for Seskko as he played in a similar position. He believes that the Manchester United striker had nothing to do in the entire game after his early shot and said:

“I look at Sesko, obviously I played in that position, he only had one shot on goal, very early on in the game. Other than that, he must [have] been thinking, ‘any chance of giving me something here?’ Something to go after, some crosses?"

Ad

Trending

Former England striker Gary Lineker also pointed out the lack of service for Sesko, saying that the striker was doing well, but his teammates constantly failed to spot his runs. He said:

“He was absolutely starved of any real service. He went through [on goal] once when he broke the offside trap and the keeper blocked his shot. He does look quick for a big guy. I watched him specifically for a lot of the game, as much as you can when you’re watching on TV rather than being at the game, and he’s making darting runs. I felt for him a little bit. It’s tough when you’re not getting any service."

Ad

Shearer believes that the Manchester City game set a template for how Manchester United are going to play this season, adding that it is not going to benefit Sesko. He claimed the striker is already under a lot of pressure and believes that the task of scoring goals for the Red Devils will make things worse with the current tactics. He said:

“I understand it. I saw him a couple of times last year in the Champions League, it’s a lot of money [United paid] for him. It’s a massive ask for him to take a club that is under huge pressure from where they are to where they are trying to get to. It’s a huge ask for him to be successful this season.”

Ad

Manchester United lost 3-0 to Manchester City on Sunday, September 14, at the Etihad. The Red Devils are 14th in the Premier League table, with four points from four matches.

Wayne Rooney feels sympathetic to Manchester United star

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney spoke on his BBC show, admitting that the Manchester United players were crossing into the box aimlessly during the loss to Manchester City. He believes that they need to find the striker, Benjamin Sesko, instead of just hoofin the ball in and said (via Daily Mail):

Ad

"Sesko didn’t really have many opportunities and looked a bit off it fitness-wise but I thought United got into some really good areas. It looked like the crosses were just being put in there for the sake of it. What I will say for any centre forward or Sesko is when that’s happening it’s very difficult to time your run and to try to get on the end of things."

Manchester United face Chelsea next in the Premier League, with a trip to Brentford to follow. They have no other competition to play in until January, following their elimination from the Carabao Cup last month.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More