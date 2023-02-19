Alan Shearer makes Premier League title prediction involving Arsenal and Manchester City

Premier League legend Alan Shearer has tipped Arsenal to edge out Manchester City by the end of the season after the results yesterday (February 18).

Manchester City regained momentum last week after they defeated the Gunners 3-1 last week. They cut their lead over them to zero points, albeit the latter had a game in hand.

However, they failed to take advantage of this yesterday after they were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest. The north London side, meanwhile, orchestrated a dramatic 4-2 comeback win against Aston Villa.

The Gunners' dismal form looked set to continue after they went behind twice at Villa Park. Mikel Arteta's side showed great resilience to mount a thrilling comeback. They scored twice in extra time to get back on top of the table with 54 points, with a game in hand over Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola's side knew a victory against Nottingham Forest would be enough to return to the summit. They dominated the first half at the City Ground and took a 1-0 lead on the brink of half-time, courtesy of a Bernardo Silva goal.

Manchester City spurned numerous chances to put the game to bed. This came back to haunt them after substitute Chris Wood scored towards the end to secure the hosts a point. The Cityzens are currently second in the table on 52 points.

On the BBC's Match of the Day, when Shearer asked who he thought would secure the title, the Premier League's top goal scorer said:

"I know Thomas Partey is out injury at the moment, but if Arsenal can get him back and then have a little bit of luck between now and the end of the season with keeping their key players fit, I think they will do it, I really do."

He added:

Based on the second-half, Arsenal deserved the three points today. But they didn’t just get the win, they sent a message out to Manchester City too. Sometimes you just need to find a way to win and they did that in the second-half."

Who do Arsenal and Manchester City play next in the Premier League?

The Premier League title race between Arsenal and Manchester City heated up once again after the latter dropped points against Nottingham Forest.

The Cityzens are only two points behind Arsenal and the lead could be extended to five if the Gunners win their game in hand. Mikel Arteta's side will need to remain consistent as they search for their first title in 19 years.

Arsenal's next fixture in the league comes on February 25 as they face 14th-placed Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

City's next fixture in the league also comes on February 25 as they take on 17th-placed Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

