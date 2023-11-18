Alan Shearer and Micah Richards feel Premier League star could surpass Steven Gerrard and become league's best-ever midfielder

Former defender Micah Richards and Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer believe Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne is on his way to becoming the best Premier League midfielder ever.

In Richards' opinion, Liverpool's Steven Gerrard is currently the best midfielder to have played in the Premier League. However, he thinks that De Bruyne will surpass the ex-Reds captain should the former complete a couple more seasons in the English top flight.

The former Manchester City man told the Match of the Day Top 10 podcast (via Mirror):

"If he has a couple more seasons in the Premier League, he will become the best ever, just ousting Steven Gerrard."

Continuing to sing the praises of the Belgium international, Shearer added:

"As much as I want to disagree, I can't. He can play out wide, he can play anywhere in that midfield. He's the one player I look back and think 'I wouldn't mind playing in the same team as you' the chances and the balls he puts in. He's a forward's dream."

Currently, De Bruyne is sidelined due to a hamstring injury he picked up in his team's first league match this season against Burnley on August 12.

The 32-year-old joined Manchester City in 2015 from Wolfsburg for €76 million. Since then, he's made 358 appearances across all competitions, bagging 96 goals and 153 assists. De Bruyne has won the Premier League five times and the UEFA Champions League once, among other trophies in Manchester.

Meanwhile, Gerrard, who played for the Merseysiders' senior team from 1998 to 2015, made 710 appearances, bagging 186 goals and 157 assists. He won the UEFA Champions League once and the FA Cup twice, among other trophies with Liverpool.

Where do Manchester City stand in the Premier League, and who do they play next?

Pep Guardiola (via Getty Images)

Pep Guardiola and his Manchester City squad entered the ongoing international break following a thrilling 4-4 league draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge (November 12).

Following this draw, the Cityzens are sitting on top of the Premier League standings, one point ahead of both Liverpool and Arsenal, who are second and third, respectively.

After 12 fixtures in the English first division, Manchester City have racked up 28 points, comprising nine wins and two losses. Once club football returns in a week's time, the Cityzens will host Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium on November 25.