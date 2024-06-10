Alan Shearer names his England starting XI for Euro 2024; Anthony Gordon starts in attack with Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka

Former England striker Alan Shearer has named his starting XI for England's upcoming Euro 2024 campaign, featuring Anthony Gordon, Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka in attack. The Three Lions commence their campaign against Serbia on June 16 in Gelsenkirchen.

Boss Gareth Southgate has announced his final 26-man squad as England aim to end their 58-year drought for a major international men's title. Saka, Gordon and Kane are among seven attackers in the squad, the others being Ivan Toney, Ollie Watkins, Jarrod Bowen and Eberechi Eze.

Explaining his ideal England XI for Euro 2024, Shearer told The Rest is Football podcast (as per Metro):

"Harry Maguire’s going to be a big miss, at both ends of the pitch. I would go with Guehi, but it’s a big concern for England, the defence.

"Luke Shaw is the only alternative to Trippier, but he’s a gamble, given his fitness. I would go with Trippier. He hasn’t had as good as a season as he did the previous one, but, with his experience I would trust him in that position."

Explaining the role of Phil Foden in a No. 10 role, just behind the front three of Kane, Gordon and Saka, Shearer concluded:

"I’m playing him just in front of Bellingham and (Declan) Rice. He has to be in that position because he affects the game so much.

"He wants to get on the ball. He’s brilliant on the ball, and he’s got better and better this season. He’s been absolutely magnificent, and I really hope he plays in that 10 position rather than on the left-hand side because that’s his best position."

Apart from Serbia, The Three Lions also have Denmark and Slovenia in Group C.

"We should be super excited about this team" - Alan Shearer on England's chances at Euro 2024

Premier League top scorer Alan Shearer

In the same interaction, Alan Shearer said that England are brimming with talent and should be confident of their chances of going all the way. Southgate's side fell to Italy on penalties in the Euro 2020 final three years ago at the Wembley.

After going unbeaten in a qualifying group containing Italy, the Three Lions are widely regarded as one of the pre-tournament favourites, along with France, Portugal, Spain and hosts Germany. Shearer said about the Three Lions' chances:

"I think we should be super excited about this team. The front half of that team is incredible. There’s so much talent in that team.

"We should be really, really excited. They can win this tournament, no doubt about that. I think it’s important we go for it because we shouldn’t be afraid of anyone. This is our best chance for a long, long time."

The Three Lions' last major title was the 1966 FIFA World Cup at home, beating West Germany 4-2 after extra time.