Alan Shearer names Liverpool's Mo Salah, Manchester City's Erling Haaland and one other player as the 3 world-class forwards in the PL

Legendary striker Alan Shearer believes Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, Manchester City's Erling Haaland, and Newcastle United's Alexander Isak are the three world-class forwards in the Premier League. Shearer is a Newcastle United legend and the Premier League's record goalscorer.

Salah's inclusion is hardly any surprise, with the Egyptian winger having recorded 19 goals and 13 assists in 22 league games so far. Haaland has taken the Premier League by storm since his arrival in 2022 and has racked up 18 goals and two assists in 23 league games this season.

Alexander Isak, while not as well-established as the other two players, has been on fire in the ongoing campaign. The Newcastle United striker has racked up 17 goals and five assists in 21 games. While speaking on BBC's Match of the Day, Alan Shearer was full of praise for Isak's performance against Southampton (via Metro):

"Shall we talk about Isak? Yeah, why not! Another magnificent performance."

Newcastle played Southampton at St. Mary's Stadium earlier this weekend (January 25), with the Magpies winning 3-1. Isak scored a brace in the match, and afterwards, Shearer referred to him as "world-class", placing him alongside the Liverpool winger and Manchester City striker:

"I think there are three world-class forwards in the Premier League now. Haaland being one, Salah being another and I think Isak has played himself into that company now."

The three players currently sit at the top of the Premier League goal rankings this season, with Mohamed Salah leading the line with 19 goals.

Former Manchester City defender reveals Liverpool trait that could see Reds lift Premier League trophy this season

Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards has identified the trait Liverpool players are portraying, which could see them lift the Premier League trophy this season. The Reds are currently sitting at the top of the table with 53 points from 22 games played.

Indeed, they have lost just one game this season - a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Nottingham Forest in September 2024. Richards claimed that the Reds have high confidence, which has translated to wins on the pitch. He said on The Rest is Football podcast (via Liverpool Echo):

"The confidence is so high within the camp, and even the games where they're not playing that well, they're getting draws - not losing are they? And I think that is the difference."

"You know when the momentum starts going in the dressing room, and you're thinking, 'We don't even have to play well to win,' then the confidence is going to be up. So they've got a good chance of doing the double this year."

Despite winning four Premier League titles in a row, Manchester City currently sit in fourth place with 41 points, 12 points behind the league leaders.

