Alan Shearer predicts where Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Man City and Tottenham will finish in 2025/26 Premier League season

Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer has predicted the finishing positions of Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City, Chelsea, Manchester United, and Tottenham Hotspur in the upcoming 2025-26 Premier League season. He believes that last season's top four will stay the same, while the Red Devils and Spurs will improve but won't make the Champions League qualification.
The Reds dominated all the top six teams in the league last season, earning 84 points to clinch the title. Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta's team finished as runners-up for the third straight Premier League season.
The Gunners accumulated 74 points but couldn't overtake Arne Slot's team, which ended with 10 more points to win the league. Despite their inconsistency, Manchester City finished as the second runners-up with 71 points.
Enzo Maresca's Chelsea defied expectations and finished fourth, earning 69 points to secure their spot in the Champions League. On the other hand, the Red Devils had their worst run in 51 years last season, finishing 15th with only 42 points.
Tottenham Hotspur, meanwhile, only managed 38 points and finished just above the relegation zone in 17th place. During an interview with Betfair, Shearer predicted the league standings for the 2025-26 Premier League season, stating that Liverpool would once again win the title ahead of other favorites.
The Reds have made key signings like Milos Kerkez, Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, and Hugo Ekitike. The strength of their squad likely fuels Shearer's belief that they will defend their title.
He also said that Arsenal would finish as runners-up for the fourth consecutive season, despite signing Viktor Gyokeres in hopes of ending their league title drought. For Manchester City, the 54-year-old predicted they would finish third again.
The Blues bolstered their attack with signings such as Liam Delap, Joao Pedro, Jamie Gittens, and Estevao; however, Shearer believes Enzo Maresca's team will place fourth behind Pep Guardiola's squad. Manchester United have completed deals for Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha and are reportedly close to signing Benjamin Sesko.
Still, Shearer predicts this progress will only earn them a sixth-place finish. Lastly, he forecasted that Tottenham Hotspur would end the 2025-26 season in eighth place.
How much have Liverpool, Arsenal, and Manchester United spent this summer?
Despite winning last season's title, Liverpool has been the biggest spender in the Premier League this summer. They have spent £252.2 million on player acquisitions, which clearly demonstrates their desire to improve.
The 2024-25 Premier League champions signed Florian Wirtz and Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen for a total of £29.5 million. Liverpool also acquired Hugo Ekitike for £79 million from Eintracht Frankfurt and Bournemouth's Milos Kerkez for £40 million.
Meanwhile, Arsenal have spent $192.6 million in the current summer transfer window. The Gunners signed Kepa Arrizabalaga and Noni Madueke from Chelsea for $5 million and $52 million, respectively.
Arsenal also finalized deals for Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad for £60 million, Christian Norgaard from Brentford for £12 million, and Cristhian Mosquera from Valencia for £17 million. The North London team also boosted their attack by signing Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting CP for £64 million.
Manchester United has also spent £131.5 million to strengthen Ruben Amorim's squad. The Red Devils completed deals for Matheus Cunha from Wolves for £62.5 million, Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford for £71 million, and Diego Leon from Cerro Porteño for £3 million.