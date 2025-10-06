Alan Shearer responds when asked if he wants to change title winner prediction from Liverpool to Arsenal after Reds’ loss to Chelsea

Alan Shearer gave a measured response when asked whether he would change his Premier League title winner prediction from Liverpool to Arsenal following the Reds' recent defeat to Chelsea. Shearer believes Arne Slot's side remains strong contenders but admitted that he might be tempted to rethink his pick if the Gunners continue their current trajectory.

Arsenal leapfrogged Liverpool to the summit of the Premier League table after the Reds suffered back-to-back losses against Crystal Palace. The Gunners are on 16 points after seven matches, while the Reds are one point behind them in second position.

In a recent episode on The Rest is Football podcast, Gary Lineker reminded his co-hosts Shearer and Micah Richards about their early-season predictions, where they tipped Liverpool to go all the way and reclaim the Premier League crown. With the Gunners now sitting at the top of the table, Lineker asked Shearer if he thought they were the favorites instead.

“I’m not going to change my mind as yet, Gaz. I might do after a dozen games, but I’ve been mightily impressed with Arsenal,” Shearer responded.

However, it is worth noting that the Gunners have ended as runners-up in each of the last three Premier League campaigns. Both teams will next be in action after the international break. The Gunners will travel to Craven Cottage to face Fulham, while the Reds will host Manchester United in their next fixtures.

Arsenal predicted to win the league title after Liverpool's latest slip up

Arsenal have been predicted to win the Premier League title this season following Liverpool's recent loss. The Gunners have enjoyed a decent run of form so far and look poised to challenge strongly for major honors this season.

Following the latest blow to Premier League holders, Opta Analyst has predicted Arsenal to win the league this season. The forecast places the Gunners at the top of the table with 77 points (77.04), closely followed by Liverpool in second with 75 points (74.99). Manchester City are predicted to finish third with a total of 68 points. (67.6).

As per the statistical website, the Gunners boast a 44.23% chance of victory, while the Merseysiders trail with a 32.17 percent probability.

The north London club have a mixed bag in terms of fixtures over the coming weeks, while the league champions also have some challenging games on paper.

