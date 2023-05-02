Alan Shearer's daughter Hollie overlooks his rivalry with Michael Owen and dons Gemma's clothing range

Alan Shearer's daughter Hollie put aside his father's rivalry with Michael Owen as she sported a stylish look in the latter's daughter, Gemma's clothing range. Hollie posted the images on her Instagram profile.

Hollie is a social media sensation and has around 70,000 followers on Instagram at the moment. She is also an aspiring musician and is starting to make a name for herself in this field.

Hollie recently uploaded a post on her social media accounts with kind words for Gemma's clothing range.

"How beautiful is this outfit from @gemowen_1 latest @prettylittlething collection."

This came as a surprise to many as their fathers, English football legends Alan Shearer and Michael Owen, are not on good terms. The next generation, though, seems to have moved on.

Why do Alan Shearer and Michael Owen have a feud?

The reason behind Alan Shearer and Michael Owen having a feud is the latter's comments about the Newcastle United legend in his book. Owen's book released in 2020.

Shearer believed Owen was one of the reasons behind his failed stint as a manager at the club. In his book, Owen dedicated a paragraph to Shearer. His words weren't as kind (via The Sun):

"He [Shearer] was brought in at St. James’ Park as the saviour, the local boy. It could have been a great story. But he failed. Newcastle United were relegated. Perhaps rather than examine his own shortcomings, it felt easier to blame Michael Owen."

He added:

"I was a week away from fitness for the final game of the season that saw Newcastle needing a point at Aston Villa to avoid relegation. I told him that I wasn’t fully fit but was prepared to play. As I left his office that day, he made an insinuation that led me to believe he thought I had half an eye on my next contract."

Owen continued:

"I’m not stupid – we both knew I was out of contract in a few weeks. It wasn’t until three months later, I discovered that Alan Shearer was apparently seething with me."

Shearer fired back by posting a video clip of Owen saying:

"All I did at the end of my career, the last six or seven years, I hated it. I couldn't wait to retire for most of it."

Shearer captioned the video:

"Yes Michael, we thought that also, whilst on £120k a week..."

Since this incident, two of the most legendary strikers in English football haven't had a good relationship, even publicly. However, their daughters have brushed aside the rivalry, it seems.

