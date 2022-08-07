Alan Shearer sends brilliant message to Erling Haaland as Manchester City star marks debut with brace

Alan Shearer sent a cheeky reminder to Manchester City striker Erling Haaland that he has a long way to go if he wants to break the former Newcastle United striker's Premier League goal-scoring record.

The Norwegian striker opened his account for the Cityzens with a brace against West Ham United in their first Premier League game of the season on Sunday, August 7.

Haaland left Borussia Dortmund for Manchester City after his £51 million release clause was activated earlier this summer. He made his competitive debut for his new club in the Community Shield against Liverpool, where his team lost by a 3-1 scoreline.

He failed to make an impact and even missed a gilt-edged chance in the closing stages of the game. However, his presence was felt on his Premier League debut when he scored two goals against the Hammers.

Haaland was brought down by West Ham goalkeeper Alphonse Areola inside the box after being played through on goal by Ilkay Gundogan in the 35th minute. The Norway international converted the resulting penalty kick to open the scoring.

He was then sent through on goal once again when Kevin De Bruyne split the West Ham defense open with an incisive pass. Haaland found the back of the net with precision using his left foot in the 65th minute.

After the game, Shearer jokingly tweeted that Haaland still has 258 goals to go if he wants to match the Englishman's long-standing record. The Newcastle legend holds the record for the most Premier League goals in history with 260 to his name. Shearer wrote:

"@ErlingHaaland 258 to go!!!!"

Manchester City start Premier League season with a convincing win

Manchester City were dominant in their 2-0 win against David Moyes' West Ham United. The Cityzens had just two shots on target out of their 14 attempts but scored with both of them.

Pep Guardiola's side kept 76% possession and completed 92% of their passes as compared to West Ham's 77%. City put in a dominant performance at West Ham's home ground and bettered Liverpool's result in gameweek one.

The Reds drew 2-2 against Fulham at Craven Cottage on August 6.

The Premier League title race has been decided by a solitary point in two of the last four seasons. Having a two-point advantage early in the season could prove to make the difference towards the closing stages of the campaign.

Manchester City next play Bournemouth on August 13 while the Reds will face Crystal Palace on August 15.

