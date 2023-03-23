Alcohol ban, extra officers and more: How authorities plan to protect England fans in Naples ahead of 'high risk' Euro 2024 qualifier against Italy

England are set to take on Italy in the UEFA Euro 2024 clash later tonight (23 March). Ahead of the game, the police department of Naples have gone an extra yard to tighten up the security in the stadium.

An estimated 2,500 English fans are expected to be in the Diego Maradona Stadium as the away tickets have all been sold out.

Furthermore, the FA made supporters aware that no power banks or belts won't be allowed inside the stadium. Extra officers have also been allotted to the game to play down any threatening incident inside the arena.

Claudio Palomba, a local prefect, said (via Daily Mail):

"There has been an exchange of information between us and British colleagues and we have agreed a security plan for the match. Buses will be laid on for the English supporters from the port to the stadium but we appreciate others may want to take public transport. Every effort is being made to avoid any possible confrontation."

There is a tradition of England and Italy fans playing a friendly match ahead of their clashes on the international stage. However, a threatening email from an Ultras group has seen that game canceled. The email read:

"We are coming for you. You advertised this game for us to see where it will be. Stupid man that you are. We will be there. 60 Ultras to get you. Be warned."

The organizer of the Three Lions' supporters' group Garford Beck said on the matter:

"I was going through my emails and my eyes nearly popped out of my head. I had no choice other than to get in touch with our friends in Italy to see if this was a viable threat. They've taken it really seriously and are having meetings with the police and local authorities. Safety has to be our priority and we would have been an easy target for these people."

England defender Ben Chilwell issued a statement ahead of the clash against Italy

Ahead of the high-voltage showdown against a European superpower in Italy, Chelsea and England defender Ben Chilwell claimed that the main goal is to ensure the safety of his friends and family.

Chilwell's friends and family are set to attend the game at the Diego Maradona Stadium. The full-back said:

"The main thing is to make sure that my friends, family and supporters and whoever is going out there feels safe. That's the main thing we have to take from this and that everyone ultimately feels safe."

England and Italy are set to collide in Group C of the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier campaign.

Poll : 0 votes