Alejandro Balde in shock negotiations with one of Barcelona's 'worst enemies' - Reports

Barcelona fullback Alejandro Balde is reportedly in shock negotiations for a move to Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The 19-year-old is one of Barca's brightest future prospects and is among the most important players under Xavi Hernandez.

However, according to El Nacional, PSG are very interested in the Spain international and have opened talks for a potential move to the Parc des Princes.

The likes of Marcos Alonso and club legend Jordi Alba have played second fiddle due to Balde's exceptional run of form. The teenager has made 20 appearances for the Catalan club so far this season, providing three assists.

Balde's current contract with at Camp Nou is set to run out in June 2024, with his agent Jorge Mendes aiming to secure a move away from the club for the player.

Meanwhile, Barcelona's delicate financial situation has resulted in them not being able to tie down players to lucrative new contracts to fend off outside interest. FFP and La Liga regulations have also prevented the club from signing new players in January.

The Parisians are often regarded as one of the Catalan club's worst enemies in the transfer market. Fans might remember when the Qatar-backed side paid a world record fee for Neymar's release clause to seal the Brazilian superstar's signature.

While the sensational transfer took place in 2017, the relationship between the two clubs has remained frosty since.

Gianluca Zambrotta spoke about similarities between Barcelona legends Xavi and Pep Guardiola

FC Barcelona v Manchester City - Friendly Match

Former Barcelona teammates Xavi and Pep Guardiola have a lot in common as coaches, stated former Italian defender Gianluca Zambrotta. It is important to note that Xavi was one of the most crucial players in the legendary Barca team coached by Guardiola from 2008 to 2012.

Zambrotta recently told MD (via Football Espana):

“Xavi, like Pep, had a coaching mentality. He didn’t start his coaching career at B but he has always opted for Barça’s philosophy in his game. When he played he was already a coach. He’s doing a great job.”

He further added:

"Barca are in a good moment, and even more so after winning the Super Cup against Real Madrid. I always look on Barcelona fondly, I have excellent memories of Barça, of the friends I left there, of Xavi, my teammate when I played there."

433 @433 ‍ All of Pep Guardiola’s former students, Mikel Arteta, Vincent Kompany and Xavi, are on top of their respective leagues All of Pep Guardiola’s former students, Mikel Arteta, Vincent Kompany and Xavi, are on top of their respective leagues 📈👨‍🏫 https://t.co/y9uS5GtzwK

He concluded:

"I think they’re doing very well, they’re a great team, a great club always has irregular moments, sometimes they’re up and other times a little lower. After having won the Super Cup, they are leaders… I am happy for Xavi and for Barca."

Paul Merson has predicted the result of Liverpool vs Chelsea and Arsenal vs Man Utd! Click here

Poll : 0 votes