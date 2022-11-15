Alejandro Garnacho emulates Lionel Messi's iconic Barcelona celebration at Real Madrid after late Manchester United winner against Fulham 

Alejandro Garnacho emulated Lionel Messi's iconic celebration for Barcelona against Real Madrid after scoring for Manchester United against Fulham on 13 November.

The Red Devils opened the scoring via a Christian Eriksen goal in the 14th minute of their Premier League clash at Craven Cottage. Former Manchester United winger Daniel James leveled things in the second half. Manager Erik ten Hag brought on Garnacho in the 72nd minute for Anthony Martial.

The plan worked, and the 18-year-old scored in the third minute of stoppage time to hand his team a priceless 2-1 win. The Argentine immediately took off his shirt and held it in front of the crowd with his name and kit number on display.

The celebration was akin to how Messi celebrated when he scored in a 3-2 El Clasico win against Real Madrid on 23 April 2017. The then Barcelona forward netted a late winner and proceeded to take off and display his jersey in front of the fans at the Santiago Bernabeu.

mx @MessiMX30iiii Garnacho scores the last minute winner for United and does the Messi celebration Garnacho scores the last minute winner for United and does the Messi celebration😭 https://t.co/KLgq8VoJdC

The origin of the celebration in the 21st Century is up for debate and it is definitely not Messi who did it first. However, it was the former Barcelona attacker who made the celebration iconic and a trend that continues to follow.

Cristiano Ronaldo himself mimicked the celebration nearly four months after that defeat in Madrid against Barca. The Portuguese icon scored against Barcelona in a Supercopa de Espana game to put Madrid 2-1 up at Camp Nou.

He was booked for the celebration and sent off for a second yellow card offense two minutes later. Madrid, however, won the game 3-2.

Garnacho, meanwhile, continues to impress for the Red Devils. He was punished for his attitude in pre-season but seems to have turned his career around under Ten Hag. He has scored two goals and provided two assists in 10 senior appearances for the club.

The Manchester United youngster has had the luxury of training with both Messi and Ronaldo during his short career.

Barcelona chief gives verdict on Lionel Messi amidst fast-expiring PSG contract

LSPN FC @LSPNFC_ 16 years old Lionel Messi first training session with Barcelona 16 years old Lionel Messi first training session with Barcelona ❤️ https://t.co/JIHrmPFmcv

Lionel Messi's contract at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) is set to expire at the end of the season.

This has naturally seen the 35-year-old get linked with an emotional return to Barcelona. Barca president Joan Laporta hasn't hidden his feelings for the Argentina icon.

In fresh comments made to Spanish outlet SPORT (h/t News18), Laporta said:

"Leo [Lionel Messi] knows that at Barça he always has his home. But let me not talk about Leo because he is a player for another team and we would enter again into a series of statements and counter-statements that would not benefit us at all."

He added:

"He has a valid contract with a European club. I can only say that Leo has been the best player in the history of Barca."

Messi registered 672 goals and 303 assists in 778 appearances for Barcelona, winning numerous trophies before leaving last summer.

