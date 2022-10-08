Barcelona need 3 miracles to go their way if they want to re-sign Lionel Messi in 2023: Reports

Barcelona need three 'miracles' to go their way if they want to sign Lionel Messi from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in 2023, as per Sport (h/t BarcaUniversal).

The Catalan giants have been linked with a move for the Argentina icon, who is in the final year of his contract at the Parc des Princes. However, there is an option in his contract to extend his stay at PSG by another year.

Nevertheless, the top brass at Barca are reportedly in agreement over their stance on re-signing Messi. However, they still need three things to go in their favor if they wish to register the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner on their books once again.

First, there must be a desire from the player himself to rejoin the Camp Nou outfit. He has had a good start to his second season in France under manager Christophe Galtier, registering eight goals and eight assists in 13 games across competitions.

It is believed that Messi is not closing the door on the idea of a return to Barcelona, but PSG are willing to do everything in their power to extend his stay.

Second, Barca have to ensure that they have the financial bandwidth to accommodate Messi's salary package if he does come on board.

Sergio Busquets and Gerard Pique's potential departure from Barca is expected to help in that regard.

Finally, manager Xavi Hernandez would have to find a way to accommodate the 35-year-old into his tactical set-up.

The Spanish tactician has preferred a front three of Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, and Ousmane Dembele this season. However, this is arguably a problem that Xavi may not have given Messi's world-class ability, longevity, and versatility.

Barcelona vice-president gives verdict on Lionel Messi's potential return to Camp Nou

Barcelona vice-president Eduard Romeu has claimed that the club will get to work if the possibility of Lionel Messi's return to Camp Nou arises. He recently claimed (via Diario Sport) [h/t BarcaBlaugranes]:

"If the club considers it appropriate, we will get to work to meet the objective. That said, the president has already said that Leo is a Barça asset and he will always have the club’s doors open. You already know that we know how to perform miracles!"

Romeu also reportedly believes that it is financially possible for Barcelona to bring back the Argentine superstar. The club is said to have spent around €137 million in transfer fees during the recently-concluded window.

Much of that went towards signing Lewandowski and Raphinha - two of Xavi's most trusted men in his frontline.

