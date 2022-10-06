Lionel Messi has verbal pact to leave PSG as early as January as rumors of Barcelona return intensify - Reports

Former Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi has a verbal pact with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to leave in January if he wishes to do so, as per AS journalist Manu Sainz (h/t BarcaUniversal).

The decision-makers at Barcelona are willing to re-sign Messi and give him the farewell he deserves. The Argentina icon left Spotify Camp Nou under unfortunate circumstances last summer as the club failed to accommodate his financial demands on their books.

However, he is reportedly not ruling out a return to the Catalan giants in the two upcoming transfer windows. Messi's contract at PSG expires in 2023, although there is an option to extend it by another year.

Les Parisiens are understandably open to extending the 35-year-old's stay in Paris beyond the end of the current season. Barca flexing their financial muscles in the recently concluded transfer window surprised many, especially after their failure to retain Messi due to monetary reasons.

The Catalan giants reportedly spent close to €137 million in transfer fees to onboard quality players such as Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, and Jules Kounde. They also signed Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessie on free transfers and renewed Ousmane Dembele's contract until 2024.

The club activated four economic levers this summer to finance a costly transfer window and register their new signings. It remains to be seen if they still have the pecuniary bandwidth to meet Messi's potentially massive wage demands.

The 10-time La Liga winner has gotten off to a great start for PSG this season, registering eight goals and eight assists in 13 matches across competitions.

Lionel Messi to decide PSG future after World Cup amid Barcelona links - Reports

According to GOAL, PSG star Lionel Messi is yet to make a decision on his future despite reports of a potential reunion with Barcelona next summer.

B/R Football @brfootball Lionel Messi is the only player to score against 40 different teams in the Champions League 🤯 Lionel Messi is the only player to score against 40 different teams in the Champions League 🤯 https://t.co/WxY3Jt9FMb

His focus is on the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and any decision about his future in Paris will be made after the end of the tournament. The World Cup is perhaps the only major trophy - team or individual - missing from Messi's overloaded trophy cabinet.

He came close to winning the competition in 2014 but was stopped by Germany in the final, who won 1-0 in extra time. Messi was in fine form for La Albiceleste last month and scored twice in both their international friendly games.

A brace in a 3-0 win against Honduras on September 24 was followed by another double in a 3-0 thumping of Jamaica four days later.

