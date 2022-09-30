PSG offer new contract to Lionel Messi amid Barcelona return rumors - Reports

Barcelona vice-president Eduard Romeu recently claimed that a return for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Lionel Messi could be financially feasible next summer.

He told Catalunya Radio (h/t ESPN):

"It would be possible financially because if he returned, it would be as a free agent But it's a decision which has to be made by the coaching staff and the player. It doesn't correspond to me [to make those decisions], but it would be viable."

His comments came after president Joan Laporta said it was his responsibility to ensure that Messi has a better ending at Camp Nou than he did last year.

The Argentina icon is out of contract next year and could potentially rejoin Barca on a free transfer. However, PSG seem to have other plans.

According to Spanish journalist Manu Carreno via @PSGHub (h/t PSGTalk), Les Parisiens have offered Messi a one-year extension with the option to extend it to the summer of 2025. The second optional year would see the former Barcelona star pocket €30 million in annual wages.

His immediate focus, however, is apparently on the FIFA World Cup in November, which could be the forward's last with La Albiceleste.

Messi has started this Ligue 1 season in a markedly better way than his first year in France. He currently has four goals and seven assists in eight league outings. Last season, he registered just one goal and three assists in his first eight games.

The forward has been in sizzling form for his country this month as well. The Argentine captain netted two goals each against Honduras and Jamaica in their international friendlies this month. His team would go on to win both games by a 3-0 margin.

Barcelona doors always open for PSG's Lionel Messi, says Marquez

Barcelona Atletic coach Rafael Marquez has stated that Barca's doors will always be open for Messi.

The Mexico icon played for the Catalan giants between 2003 and 2010, where he shared the pitch with Messi 125 times as a teammate. Speaking about the PSG attacker's potential return to Barca, Marquez said (h/t BarcaBlaugranes):

“Talking about Barcelona and Leo Messi is practically the same. This has been his home for a long time. He has made history with the club and I think the doors will always be open. Personally, I don’t see Leo wearing colors other than those of Barça or the Argentine team.”

The seven-time Ballon d'Or scored an astonishing 672 goals and laid out 303 assists in 778 matches in his 17 years with the Blaugrana's senior team.

