Alejandro Garnacho hits the Cristiano Ronaldo celebration after scoring first Manchester United goal

Manchester United starlet Alejandro Garnacho hit Cristiano Ronaldo's new 'nap' celebration after scoring his first senior goal for the club.

Garnacho opened the scoring for the Red Devils during their UEFA Europa League away clash against Real Sociedad. He netted in the 17th minute after Ronaldo played him through on the left.

The Argentine teenager found the roof of the net with his left foot and imitated his idol, Cristiano Ronaldo, by imitating the Portuguese's new celebration. Ronaldo himself assisted the goal for the player who idolizes him.

Manchester United are currently leading Real Sociedad by a goal at the Reale Arena. Should things stay that way, United will finish at the top of their group. Ronaldo is yet to get his name on the scoresheet in this fixture.

The former Real Madrid forward brought out a new celebration which has now gone viral, just like his old 'Siu' celebration. After netting his side's second and eventual winner against Everton on October 9 in a Premier League clash at Goodison Park, Ronaldo did his new 'nap' celebration. It was also the legendary player's 700th club goal of his career.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag praises Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United v Sheriff Tiraspol: Group E - UEFA Europa League

While speaking to the media ahead of the clash against Real Sociedad, Manchester united manager Erik ten Hag praised Cristiano Ronaldo as he told the media (via manutd.com):

"First of all, to talk about his feelings, you have to ask him, not me. But he is really professional, he's in the group, he's an important part of this group. He's a leader type and as you know in Spain, he's a threat to every defence and you always have to keep an eye on him because every gap he will use."

He further opined that David de Gea has everything to be his side's goalkeeper. The Dutchman added:

"The focus for me, the main part of the goalkeeper, is always the clean sheet, protect his goal, that's the main part. But nowadays in football, it's also important he can do something with his feet. There was maybe in the past a different style for him. But from the first day I was here, but also before, I saw some video content and you see David is capable to do it.

"When I see David playing our possession game, he is very composed. He is very good in boxes so it's no problem for David to do that. He proved in the last games in that aspect he will grow and grow. And the other part, what is the most important, keep doing that, keep progressing and keep more clean sheets."

Cristiano Ronaldo's inconsistent form this season has mirrored the club's. Ronaldo has three goals and an assist in 14 games across competitions. United, meanwhile, are fifth with seven wins from 12 games.

