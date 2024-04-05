Alejandro Garnacho matches incredible Michael Owen record after scoring brace for Manchester United in 4-3 defeat to Chelsea

Manchester United youngster Alejandro Garnacho has become the first teenager since Michael Owen in 1998-99 to score three braces in a Premier League season.

The Red Devils suffered a 4-3 loss to the Blues at Stamford Bridge on Thursday, April 4. Conor Gallagher (4') and Cole Palmer (18' P) gave Mauricio Pochettino's side a two-goal lead, which was cancelled out by goals from Granacho (34') and Bruno Fernandes (39').

The Argentine struck again in the 67th minute to give his side the lead. However, Cole Palmer scored twice in injury time (90+10', 90+11') to win it for Chelsea.

While it was a tough defeat for the Red Devils, Garnacho turned in yet another impressive display. He has now scored nine goals and provided four assists in 40 games across competitions this season. Garnacho has scored seven goals in 28 Premier League appearances.

The 19-year-old previously scored braces against Aston Villa and West Ham United at Old Trafford. The one against Chelsea was his first away from home. Owen was the last teenager to do so in the league, when Garnacho wasn't even born.

The youth prodigy, meanwhile, was subbed off for Mason Mount in the 86th minute. With Garnacho aiming for his first senior hat-trick, he didn't look happy to be taken off. Manchester United also went on to lose the game in a dramatic manner.

Alejandro Garnacho's performance during Manchester United vs Chelsea clash at Stamford Bridge

Manchester United youngster Alejandro Garnacho turned up with two crucial goals against Chelsea. His overall performance against the Blues was also a good one.

Garnacho completed 22 of 31 attempted passes. He made one key pass and played one long ball as well. Garnacho scored two goals from as many shots on target and also made one interception.

Despite his impressive display, the Red Devils came out empty-handed. Erik ten Hag's side return to action on April 7 to take on Liverpool in a Premier League home clash.

