Alejandro Garnacho misses out as Argentina name replacement for Joaquin Correa in 2022 FIFA World Cup squad

Manchester United teenager Alejandro Garnacho has missed out on replacing Joaquin Correa in Argentina's 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Inter Milan attacker Correa has suffered a knee injury which has ruled him out of the competition in Qatar.

There were rumors that Manchester United's 18-year-old winger Garnacho could come in as his replacement.

However, Lionel Scaloni chose Atlanta United attacking midfielder Thiago Almada instead.

Garnacho is coming off the back of a phenomenal winner in the Red Devils' 2-1 win over Fulham on 13 November.

The teenage winger played a neat one-two with Christian Eriksen before firing past Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno in the 90+3rd minute.

His dramatic winner sent the football world into a frenzy as many have touted Garnacho as United's and Argentina's next big star.

Garnacho's manager, Erik ten Hag, lauded him after his strike against the Cottagers, saying:

"[Him scoring] is fantastic. First, he shows the mentality you need. Under stress he's performing, he's coming in, he has an impact, he has the belief. Twice in three, four days, so that is really good."

The former Atletico Madrid youth product has made eight appearances for Manchester United, scoring three goals and contributing an assist.

However, he will not be able to showcase his talents at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar as he misses out on a last-minute call-up.

Almada, 21, has been in fine form for Atlanta, scoring seven goals and providing as many assists in 31 appearances for the MLS side.

He will join La Albiceleste in Qatar and his side are among the favorites to lift the FIFA World Cup.

They begin their campaign in Group C against Saudi Arabia on 22 November.

Scaloni's men then face Mexico on 26 November and Poland on 30 November.

Argentina thrash the United Arab Emirates in pre-2022 FIFA World Cup friendly

Goals galore for the Argentines

Argentina prepared for their FIFA World Cup adventure with a decisive 5-0 mauling of the UAE on Wednesday, 16 November.

Manchester City's young striker Julian Alvarez grabbed the opener in the 17th minute following captain Lionel Messi's assist.

Angel Di Maria added a brace in the 25th and 36th minutes.

Messi was then on the scoresheet in the 44th minute to make it 4-0.

Correa then completed Argentina's rout of the UAE in the 60th minute.

However, in the victory, the Inter forward picked up a knee injury, and he has now been ruled out of the World Cup.

