"Under stress he's performing" - Erik ten Hag makes Alejandro Garnacho u-turn after matchwinning cameo in Manchester United's 2-1 Fulham win

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has lauded Argentine teenager Alejandro Garnacho following his matchwinner in the side's 2-1 win over Fulham on 13 November.

Garnacho, 18, stepped off the bench in the 72nd minute with the score level at 1-1.

The United teenager shocked Fulham with a last-gasp winner in the 90+3rd minute to give Ten Hag's men all three points.

He played a neat one-two with Christian Eriksen before firing past Cottagers' goalkeeper Bernd Leno.

United boss Ten Hag had previously made comments about Garnacho's attitude and sent somewhat of a warning to the former Atletico Madrid academy player.

He said:

“It depends on his approach, his attitude. When he keeps working then yes, it is possible [for him to play more]. He has to do the right things in his lifestyle. He has the capability.”

However, there was no such warning from Ten Hag following Garnacho's stunning winner in the victory over Fulham.

Sky Sports asked the Dutch coach about the teenager's arrogance, to which he responded (via Mirror):

"It's a big skill he has, it is always to find the balance but that skill you need definitely in the top. He came in, make a big impact as he did on Thursday, so well done."

Garnacho also came off the bench in United's 4-2 win over Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup to provide Scott McTominay and Bruno Fernandes with two assists.

Ten Hag continued to wax lyrical about Garnacho's performance against Fulham, claiming that the Argentinian was performing under stress:

"[Him scoring] is fantastic. First, he shows the mentality you need. Under stress he's performing, he's coming in, he has an impact, he has the belief. Twice in three, four days, so that is really good."

Garnacho now has two goals and two assists in 10 appearances for Manchester United's senior team.

He only made his first-team debut in a 1-1 draw with Chelsea on 22 October.

He is the youngest player to score an injury-time winner in the league since former United attacker Federico Macheda netted in 2009 at the age of 17.

Manchester United are looking to tie Garnacho down to a new deal

United keen to extend Garnacho's stay

Manchester United are progressing in renewing Garnacho's contract at Old Trafford.

AS (via the Sun) reports that the Red Devils will sit down with the teenager's agents and discuss an extension on his current deal.

Garnacho is currently tied to Manchester United until next summer, and there is interest in his services.

Spanish outlet Fichajes claim that Barcelona are closely monitoring Garnacho's situation at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag is a huge admirer of the Argentinian and wants a new deal for the attacker thrashed out.

