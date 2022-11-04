Alejandro Garnacho posts heart-warming message after scoring his first goal for Manchester United

Manchester United forward Alejandro Garnacho shared a special message on his social media handles after scoring his first senior goal for the club. He scored the winner in their 1-0 win over Real Sociedad in the UEFA Europa League on November 3.

The Red Devils traveled to the Anoeta Stadium needing to win by at least two goals to top their group. However, they could only win by one goal and finished second behind Real Sociedad.

Erik ten Hag's side will now have to compete in a play-off with one of the eight teams that dropped out of the UEFA Champions League this season.

While they would have wanted to qualify as group winners, Manchester United still won the game, though, thanks to a very special moment for Garnacho. Not only did the 18-year-old score his first senior goal, but it was also assisted by his idol Cristiano Ronaldo.

After the match, the Argentine posted on his social media handles:

"18 years and 125 days dreaming of this moment. Thanks Idol, @Cristiano"

Garnacho joined Manchester United from Atletico Madrid in 2020 and has since made seven senior appearances for the club.

He seems to be earning manager Erik ten Hag's trust as he has started the previous two Europa League games. The Dutch manager praised the youngster after the game, saying (via manutd.com):

"Let's look at the positives from tonight. We have an extra player with Garnacho. He did well and I hope he can keep going in this process. He was reliable defending, he worked hard, he was a threat and he scored a goal so I am happy. If he can keep this process going, I'm really happy."

Manchester United's final fixtures before the FIFA World Cup

The Red Devils are currently fifth in the Premier League table, eight points behind leaders Arsenal.

They will now face Aston Villa in back-to-back games. Manchester United will travel to Villa Park in the league on Sunday, November 6. They will then host Unai Emery's side on November 10 in the third round of the EFL Cup.

Aston Villa Statto @AVFCStatto



Emery has never lost to Man Utd in the Premier League (W1, D2).



#avfc | #utv | #vtid Unai Emery's first Premier League game in charge of Aston Villa is against Manchester United.Emery has never lost to Man Utd in the Premier League (W1, D2). Unai Emery's first Premier League game in charge of Aston Villa is against Manchester United. Emery has never lost to Man Utd in the Premier League (W1, D2).#avfc | #utv | #vtid https://t.co/ge9oP4Ssir

The Red Devils will then travel to Craven Cottage to face Fulham on November 13 before club football halts for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Chelsea vs Arsenal and other EPL GW 15 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes