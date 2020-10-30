Alejandro Papu Gomez reveals Lionel Messi's mood in the Argentina national camp

Alejandro Papu Gomez has revealed that Lionel Messi is 'very happy' with the Argentina national team. The Atalanta star was taking to ClossContinental when he was asked about the Barcelona star and the current mood in the camp.

Gomez claims that the group is naturally happy with the best player among them in a happy mood. He adds that Lionel Messi was not comfortable with the way Barcelona were playing and hinted that it was the main reason for his attempt to leave the club this summer.

"I saw Lionel Messi very happy with this Argentina national team group. If he is happy, we will all be happy. We know what he lived through in the past few months at Barcelona. He's surely not comfortable with the way the team is playing," said Alejandro Papu Gomez.

Alejandro Papu Gomez added that he was not expecting the current Argentina squad to gel instantly and become world champions. However, he wants them to at least make it to the quarter-finals at all costs. He said:

"This group of national team players has to have about 30-40 games behind them. I believe that Argentina have an obligation to make the quarter-finals of a World Cup. I don't want to pretend we are Germany but when you can work for three or four years with the same people, things come out better. I hope this happens with Scaloni."

Lionel Messi tired to leave Barcelona this year

Lionel Messi was on the verge of leaving Barcelona this summer as he was not happy at the club. Manchester City were leading the race to sign the Argentine, but the move never took place.

The Barcelona legend decided to stay at the club as the La Liga and the club insisted that he was still under contract. He was looking to use the clause in his contract to leave for free, but Barcelona wanted any club interested in signing him to pay the whole €700 million release clause.

Lionel Messi then revealed that he was not going to take the club to court, and that was the only reason why he decided to stay for another season. Barcelona president Joseph Bartomeu, with whom Messi reportedly had a lot of issues, resigned earlier this week.