Alexander Isak addresses Newcastle exit rumors amid reported interest from Arsenal

Alexander Isak has responded to speculation linking him with a move to Arsenal and pledged his allegiance to Newcastle United. He insisted that despite interest from Mikel Arteta’s side, finishing the season strongly is his focus.

The Swedish striker, who has proven himself to be a key player for the Magpies all season, downplayed the speculation about Arsenal's interest. He told Fotbollskanalen (via The Standard):

"There’s not much to say, really. I’ve commented on my situation and my security in Newcastle several times. It’s been written how much I love the city and the club, how well I feel there.

"I’m not thinking about the future. I just want to perform for Newcastle. Now we won the cup, but we want to finish strong and qualify for the Champions League. That’s where my focus lies."

Isak scored as Newcastle finally ended their 70-year wait for a major trophy with a 2-1 win over Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley on March 16. Top clubs have come calling for his services, but the Magpies have long been firm in their desire to keep him. The 25-year-old has been in blistering form this season, bagging 23 goals and five assists in 33 games across competitions.

Newcastle will look to secure a new deal for Isak, who is contracted until 2028, to stave off his suitors. Arsenal, on the other hand, are looking to sign a new, big-name striker in the summer transfer window. However, it could be a difficult task to hijack Isak from St. James’ Park.

Arsenal eye Serie A forward to solve striker woes

According to reports, Arsenal have enquired about Fiorentina attacker Moise Kean as they prepare to boost their attack this summer. The Gunners have struggled without a pure striker in recent campaigns. This has become the perceived reason behind them missing out on the Premier League crown consecutively.

Meanwhile, Kean has returned to form in Serie A, netting 15 goals in 26 league appearances this campaign. He has scored 20 goals in 34 appearances in all competitions, making him one of Italy’s hottest strikers. His displays have not gone unnoticed by Mikel Arteta, who is eager to bolster firepower in his side, according to Tuittomercatoweb (via Daily Mail).

Arsenal are not the only side looking at the player, with Newcastle United and West Ham United also keeping tabs on the Italian forward. Moreover, Fiorentina are well placed to hold out, given that Kean has a €52 million (£44 million) release clause in his contract that runs until the end of July.

