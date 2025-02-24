Alexander Isak beats Cristiano Ronaldo, Thierry Henry, Harry Kane and Sergio Aguero as he reaches incredible Premier League feat in Newcastle win

Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak scored his 50th Premier League goal on Saturday (February 23), reaching the landmark quicker than Cristiano Ronaldo, Thierry Henry, Harry Kane and Sergio Aguero.

Isak, 25, bagged a brace as the Magpies beat Nottingham Forest 4-3 at home in a seven-goal thriller. After Forest took a sixth-minute lead, Newcastle turned the game on its head, leading 2-1 after 25 minutes. Isak joined the party, scoring twice in as many minutes, including one from the spot, as Newcastle led 4-1 at the break,

In the process, he became the seventh quickest player to score 50 Premier League goals, accomplishing the feat in his 76th game. It also made Isak the most prolific Swede in competition history, going past Arsenal legend Freddie Ljungberg (48). With 19 strikes this season, Isak is only behind Mohamed Salah (24).

The fastest player to reach 50 Premier League strikes is Manchester City hitman Erling Haaland, who needed just 48 games, being the only one to reach there with an average of more than 1.0 goals per game. Among active players, only Liverpool icon Salah (72, joint fifth-fastest) reached the landmark quicker than Isak.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo scored his 50th Premier League goal in his 113th game; Henry took 83 games; Kane needed 90, while Aguero took 81.

Going back to the aforementioned game, Forest reduced the arrears through Nikola Milenkovic midway through the second period before Ryan Yates added another in the 90th minute. However, the Magpies clung on to take the three points and up to fifth in the standings, behind Manchester City - who lost 2-0 at home to leaders Liverpool - on goal difference.

A look at Cristiano Ronaldo's Premier League numbers

Former Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is the game's most prolific goalscorers, with a staggering 924 strikes for club and country, 73 clear of the second-placed Lionel Messi. That includes 103 goals in the Premier League.

The three-time league winner did so during seven and a half seasons in the competition - all with Manchester United - across two stints. The 40-year-old reached the 100-goal landmark in the first season of his second stint in 2021-22, having netted 84 times in six seasons in his first stint between 2003 and 2009.

In 2007-08, Ronaldo netted 31 times - his most prolific campaign in the competition - as Alex Ferguson's side won the Premier League-UEFA Champions League double. The Al-Nassr captain's last goal in the competition came against Everton in a 2-1 away win in October 2022.

