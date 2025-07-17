Alexander Isak's old comments about his future at Newcastle resurface amid Liverpool links

Talks between Liverpool and Newcastle United regarding the potential transfer of forward Alexander Isak have seemingly stalled in the past few days. The Reds have been linked with a summer move for Isak amid Darwin Nunez’s uncertain future at Anfield.

Alexander Isak was one of the best players in the Premier League last season, finishing second in the goalscoring charts with 23 goals in 34 league appearances. Liverpool have been actively involved in the transfer market, having made three major signings this summer while breaking the British transfer record after signing Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen for a reported £116m fee.

After reporting a few days ago that Liverpool had made a club-to-club approach with Newcastle for Isak, Fabrizio Romano, in his latest update on his YouTube channel, stated that the Magpies maintain their stance of not wanting to sell the player. However, the Premier League champions are not giving up on their chase. Romano added that amid the disagreement between Liverpool and Newcastle, Isak remains calm, fully aware that Newcastle want to keep him and are prepared to offer him a new contract.

Amid the ongoing saga, Alexander Isak’s previous comments regarding his future at St. James’ Park during an interview with club legend Alan Shearer have resurfaced. During an episode on BBC Sport in January, Shearer interviewed Isak about his future. The Premier League's all-time top scorer said:

"We've seen recent big-name centre-forwards sign long contracts," referring to Erling Haaland’s nine-and-a-half-year deal with Manchester City. "You know what's coming next," laughed Shearer.

Isak replied:

"We'll see."

Shearer continued:

"The speculation, does it bother you? Do you enjoy it, obviously you're doing something right if people are talking about you at other football clubs. I and the Newcastle fans won't like it but it's a reality of football isn't it, the more goals you score, the better you're doing, people are going to talk about other things.”

Isak responded:

"It's something you get used to. Sometimes you see things that make you laugh or things that are not right but it's just a part of football. It shouldn't really bother you too much."

Alexander Isak helped Newcastle to win their first silverware in 70 years after defeating Liverpool 2-1 at Wembley in the Carabao Cup final in March. With Callum Wilson recently leaving the club on a free transfer, it could further reduce the chances of Isak leaving the Tyneside club.

Fabrizio Romano says Liverpool believe Alexander Isak want Anfield move

According to Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool feels Newcastle striker Alexander Isak is open to a move to Anfield this summer, but the outcome depends on the two clubs. Romano wrote in his exclusive GiveMeSport newsletter:

"Liverpool feel Isak is open to the move, but this story completely depends on the clubs, and especially on Newcastle’s decision."

Meanwhile, as per Sky Sports, Arne Slot's side are set to rival Newcastle for Eintracht Frankfurt forward Hugo Ekitike after being told Isak is not for sale. Isak is contracted with Newcastle until 2028 and currently has a market value of €120 million as per Transfermarkt.

