Alexandre Lacazette decides against renewing Arsenal contract, wants to leave for free: Reports

Alexandre Lacazette has made it clear that he will not renew his Arsenal contract. The Frenchman has expressed his desire to leave the club in the summer transfer window next year. Arsenal have proposed extending Lacazette's contract but the player has decided against the offer.

According to L'Equipe, Arsenal have offered the striker a year-long extension. However, the player is more interested in accepting long-term offers from other clubs.

According to L'Equipe, Arsenal have offered a 12 month contract extension to Alexandre Lacazette, but he is looking for a longer-term contract somewhere else.

The 30-year-old joined the English club in 2017 after a brilliant seven-year stint with French club Lyon. Lacazette has scored 53 goals in 142 appearances for Arsenal. For Lyon, he scored 100 goals in 203 matches.

The Frenchman has been in immense form since Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta replaced Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang in his favor. Arteta has also stripped Aubameyang of Arsenal's captaincy.

According to James Olley, Arsenal will look to resist offers for Lacazette, but he is free to talk to overseas clubs directly from Jan. 1, as he will have 6 months left on his contract. Lacazette's importance to Arsenal has been heightened as a result of the Aubameyang situation.

Arteta lauded Lacazette after he took over the captain's arm-band from Aubameyang. He said:

"Well, he’s the next in line and he’s taken it the way everybody saw today with such pride and commitment. I’m really happy again with the way he played.

Lacazette's decision not to extend the contract has made things worse for Mikel Arteta as his two main strikers have an unclear future at the club. Arsenal are currently 4th in the Premier League table. With uncertainty surrounding the two main strikers, Arteta would be willing to bring in replacements as soon as possible.

The club is now preparing to bring in a potential replacement as soon as Lacazette announces his departure from the club. Lacazette is looking to join Barcelona or Atletico Madrid as the two Spanish clubs are also on the hunt for a decent striker.

Barcelona are under immense pressure to sign an experienced forward after Kun Aguero was forced to retire due to a heart condition. Aguero joined the Catalonian club this past summer having spent a glorious decade with Manchester City.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta speaks on 'uncertainity' surrounding few players and his plans for the January transfer window

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta admits that players with an 'uncertain future' could be going in other directions. The Spaniard added that he is ready to sign a few players in the January transfer window. He said:

"We are in discussions. We have talks every week about it, how we can improve the team, and what things can happen in the January transfer window that can affect our squad. As you know, we have certain players with a little bit of uncertainty in the summer so we have to plan what’s going to happen now and what’s going to happen in the summer.

Arsenal take on Manchester City on New Year's Day in what promises to be a gargantuan battle. It will be a case of apprentice vs. master as Mikel Arteta takes on former colleague Pep Guardiola.

