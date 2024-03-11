Alexis Mac Allister claims Liverpool were denied a 'clear penalty' after Jeremy Doku's late tackle

Alexis Mac Allister has claimed that Liverpool were denied a clear penalty in their Premier League clash against Manchester City on Sunday, March 10. The Argentine midfielder believes the referee and VAR made a mistake by not making the right decision at Anfield.

The Liverpool midfielder said to the media that he was proud of the performance against Manchester City. However, he believes that the Reds deserved more from the match, and they were denied a chance to grab all three points because of the penalty decision. He said:

"We wanted more and I think we deserved much more than a point. I think the performance was very good, second half was amazing so very proud in that sense, but gutted that we didn't get the three points.

"You think it's just me? I think it's a clear penalty, I cannot say much more I think the referee did a good job throughout the game but I think he made a mistake in the last decision."

Jurgen Klopp also echoed the same sentiments and said:

"It was 100% penalty. They will find an explanation. It was 100 per cent foul in all areas of the pitch and probably a yellow card. All the people with iPads around me were 'wow, clear'.

"Maybe they can hide behind the phrase it is not clear and obvious. It is of course a penalty but we didn't get it and that is fine. The most important thing for me is that we can play football like that."

Liverpool drew 1-1 with Manchester City at Anfield to go joint top of the Premier League table with Arsenal. The Cityzens are now just a point behind the duo at the top, with 63 points from 28 matches.

Liverpool should have got a penalty against Manchester City, claims former Premier League referee

Former Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg has said that Liverpool deserved a penalty against Manchester City at the very end of the match. He believes that it was a clear foul by Jeremy Doku on Alexis Mac Allister and wrote in Daily Mail:

"Liverpool should have been awarded a stoppage-time penalty against Manchester City but this is the problem in the Premier League right now – referees are making mistakes in matches and not being helped by their VARs. Outside of the box, this would have resulted in a free-kick, every day of the week."

The Reds next face Sparta Prague at home in the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 second leg, leading the tie 5-1, on Thursday, March 14. They will then face Manchester United in the FA Cup quarterfinals on Sunday at Old Trafford. The Cityzens, meanwhile, are at home in the FA Cup this weekend when they host Newcastle United.