Alexis Mac Allister makes feelings clear after being told that Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah has now equalled Lionel Messi’s record

Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister expressed excitement at the news of teammate Mohamed Salah equalling a record set by Lionel Messi. The Egyptian became the first player to score and assist in 10 different league games in a season since Messi (11) in the 2014-15 season at Barcelona. Salah achieved the feat during the Reds' 2-2 draw with Aston Villa on Wednesday, February 19.

Mohamed Salah once again produced a Player of the Match performance in his side’s Premier League match at Villa Park. He scored in the first half and assisted Trent Alexander-Arnold's second-half strike to help the Reds extend their lead at the top of the standings.

After the game, Mac Allister, Messi's Argentina teammate, was asked on LFCTV about Salah’s latest achievement, to which he responded (via Rousing The Kop):

“That’s a good stat for Mo! We are really happy with him because we know how important he is for the team and we want to help him to get the most goals and assists he can. So, hopefully we can keep working, keep making those runs for him to pick those passes. Really happy for him.”

Apart from equaling Lionel Messi’s record, Mohamed Salah also became the first Liverpool player to score 15 away goals in a Premier League season, breaking Luis Suarez’s record of 14 in 2013/14.

The 32-year-old also equalled Steve McManaman’s record for the most assists (15) in a single Premier League campaign for Liverpool. To top it all, he is now the first to rack up 15+ goals and assists in a Premier League season since Eden Hazard in 2018/19.

''That’s always going to be the case'' – Jamie Carragher says Liverpool over-reliant on Mohamed Salah and draws comparisons with Lionel Messi

Mohamed Salah has been arguably in his best form in a Liverpool shirt this season. The 32-year-old is currently leading the goalscoring and assists charts in the Premier League with 24 goals and 15 assists.

Ahead of Liverpool's league clash with Wolves on February 16, Jamie Carragher assessed Salah’s overall performance this season. He noted how the Reds were overdependent on the forward. He also likened the Egyptian’s stellar performances this term to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Carragher told Sky Sports (via Liverpool's official website):

“I suppose it is an over-reliance when someone's having such a good season, that's always going to be the case. He's having one of those seasons where you’d see five or ten years ago, Messi and Ronaldo at Barca and Real Madrid, they were probably over-reliant on those players. You're always going to be with someone who's in such a rich vein of form.”

Salah has scored 29 goals and provided 20 assists for Liverpool this term across competitions.

