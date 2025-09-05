Alexis Mac Allister, Rodrigo De Paul and other Argentina stars react as Lionel Messi plays his final WC qualifier in home country

Argentina's stars have reacted on social media after Lionel Messi played the final FIFA World Cup qualifier of his career. The Inter Miami ace scored a brace for his country as they claimed a 3-0 win over Venezuela on home soil.

Messi featured for the world champions as they coasted to victory in their final home game of the qualifiers for next summer's Mundial. The 38-year-old hinted earlier that there was a possibility of it being his final competitive home game for Argentina, leading to a festival-like atmosphere at the game.

Following the clash, Lionel Messi's teammates hailed the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner on social media. Alexis Mac Allister, Rodrigo De Paul, Nicolas Otamendi, Julian Alvarez, and Cristian Romero sent messages to their captain via Instagram. Their messages were relayed via @AlbicelesteTalk on X.

All About Argentina 🛎🇦🇷 @AlbicelesteTalk Players dedicating Instagram posts to Messi 🩵🤍 📲 Alexis Mac Allister: "With the hope that it won’t be your last game at home! Thank you for so much football, for teaching us to never give up and to always want more" 📱De Paul: "I don't know until when, but I'll enjoy you

Mac Allister, who was rested for the game in Buenos Aires, thanked Messi and expressed hope that this was not his final game on home soil.

"With the hope that it won’t be your last game at home! Thank you for so much football, for teaching us to never give up and to always want more."

Messi's Inter Miami teammate De Paul promised to continue to enjoy playing alongside the superstar until the end.

"I don't know until when, but I'll enjoy you like its's the first one until the end, maestro."

Otamendi jokingly referred to him as a dwarf, directing him to continue playing.

"The show must go on, dwarf."

Alvarez celebrated assisting Messi's first goal in the game.

"One again, football giving me historic moments."

Romero expressed hope that he continues playing.

"Hopefully it lasts forever.."

Lionel Messi opened the scoring for La Albiceleste after 39 minutes as the fans sang his name, chipping the ball over four Venezuelan defenders. Inter Milan star Lautaro Martinez came off the bench to score his side's second in the 76th minute. Messi rounded off the scoring in the 80th minute as he fired home a cutback from Thiago Almada.

Lionel Messi set to be left out of Argentina squad for final qualifier

Argentina captain Lionel Messi will be dropped from La Albiceleste's squad for the final game of their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. The 38-year-old was on the scoresheet in the win over Venezuela which is expected to be the final competitive game he plays in Argentina.

Head coach Lionel Scaloni revealed in his press conference after the win over Venezuela that the former Barcelona star will be excused from the squad. He pointed out that he needs to rest, with the forward only just returning from a hamstring injury.

The Touchline | 𝐓 @TouchlineX 🚨🗣️ Lionel Scaloni: "Leo Messi will not play vs. Ecuador. He’s not going to travel. He has put in a huge effort and deserves well deserved rest and to be with his family."

"Leo Messi will not play vs. Ecuador. He’s not going to travel. He has put in a huge effort and deserves well deserved rest and to be with his family."

With their place in next summer's Mundial already booked, La Albiceleste will hope to end their qualifying campaign on a high. They will face an Ecuador side that boasts of some of South America's finest talent on Wednesday, September 10th.

