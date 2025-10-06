Alexis Sanchez reveals why he celebrated goal against Barcelona despite saying he wouldn’t do it 

Former Barcelona star Alexis Sanchez has explained the reason behind his celebration after he found the net for Sevilla against the Catalan giants. The Chilean forward scored the first goal in what turned out to be a 4-1 rout of his former club at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.
Alexis Sanchez spoke with reporters in the mixed zone after his side's victory in the game, clarifying the reason behind his celebration. He had previously stated that he would not celebrate if he scored against La Blaugrana, but admitted that he was overcome by emotions and could not control it.
“I had said I wouldn’t celebrate, but sometimes the excitement overcomes me, and the desire drives me to do so. In truth, I hold a great deal of love for Barcelona", he said (via Barca Universal).
Sanchez found the net from the penalty spot after only 13 minutes of the game after the VAR confirmed that Ronald Araujo had fouled Isaac Romero. He celebrated heartily in front of the home fans after scoring his second goal since signing for Sevilla in the summer.
Alexis Sanchez enjoyed a fruitful spell at Barcelona, joining them in 2011 before leaving for Arsenal in 2014. He made 141 appearances for the Spanish giants, scoring 46 times and providing 32 assists in his time with the club. He played alongside the likes of Lionel Messi, Xavi, and Andres Iniesta at the Nou Camp, winning six honours.
Barcelona suffer shock defeat at Sevilla
Barcelona were on the receiving end of a surprise defeat in Seville as they suffered a 4-1 loss at the hands of Sevilla. La Blaugrana have surrendered top spot in LaLiga to Real Madrid heading into this month's international break following their first league defeat of the season. They suffered a second successive defeat, having lost to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the UEFA Champions League in midweek.
Sevilla opened the scoring through Alexis Sanchez after just 13 minutes, before Isaac Romero added a second in the 36th minute of the encounter. Hansi Flick's side pulled one back on the stroke of halftime with a sensational strike from Marcus Rashford, but they failed to sustain the momentum in the second period.
Sevilla left it late to score their third of the game, with right-back Jose Angel Carmona firing home after a quick counter-attack in the 90th minute. They had enough time to score a fourth, also from a quick counter, in added time at the end of the game through substitute Akor Adams.