Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fans hailed Lionel Messi as he equalled Cristiano Ronaldo as the top goalscorer in Europe's top five leagues. The Argentine has now scored 495 goals, the same as the Portuguese.

Messi bagged the third goal of the night for his team, finishing a move that he started himself. Kylian Mbappe produced a magnificent assist for the goal.

The Parisians earned a 3-1 win against Lens in their top of the table Ligue 1 clash. Apart from Messi, Mbappe and Vitinha were also on the scoresheet for the French giants.

Messi's rich vein of form this season continued with the performance. The Argentine has now scored 20 goals and has provided 18 assists in 34 matches across competitions this season.

Christophe Galtier's team, meanwhile, went nine points clear of Lens with the win. They now have 72 points on the board from 31 matches.

Messi's performance earned plaudits from the fans as they took to social media to laud the Argentine. One fan wrote on Twitter:

"Lionel Messi is on a league of his own. An alien among humans."

Another wrote:

"Lionel Messi becomes the player with the most goals in europe's top 5 leagues. Aging like fine wine."

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Messi equalled Cristiano Ronaldo in PSG's Ligue 1 win against Lens:

VisualGame @avisualgame 35 year old Lionel Messi scoring in a top of the table clash.



Make that 36 goals and 23 assists in 4,083 minutes (45 full games worth of minutes) for club and country this season. 35 year old Lionel Messi scoring in a top of the table clash.Make that 36 goals and 23 assists in 4,083 minutes (45 full games worth of minutes) for club and country this season.

𝐕𝐀𝐑 ☘️ @Ziyechman Lionel Messi is on a league of his own. An alien among humans. Lionel Messi is on a league of his own. An alien among humans. https://t.co/6YcueUpnlr

𝐄𝐋𝐈 𝐋𝐄𝐄💥🏅 @Eli_leefcb



Aging like fine wine. Lionel Messi becomes the player with the most goals in europe's top 5 leagues.Aging like fine wine. Lionel Messi becomes the player with the most goals in europe's top 5 leagues.💥🔥Aging like fine wine.🐐 https://t.co/tgpRCpo1da

𝐄𝐋𝐈 𝐋𝐄𝐄💥🏅 @Eli_leefcb

THE GREATEST THERE IS.

THE GREATEST THERE EVER WILL BE.



LIONEL MESSI. THE GREATEST THERE WAS.THE GREATEST THERE IS.THE GREATEST THERE EVER WILL BE.LIONEL MESSI. THE GREATEST THERE WAS.THE GREATEST THERE IS.THE GREATEST THERE EVER WILL BE.LIONEL MESSI.🐐 https://t.co/m95VexV9qT

Sara 🦋 @SaraFCBi Leo Messi now has 59 GOAL CONTRIBUTIONS in 47 games in all competitions this season Leo Messi now has 59 GOAL CONTRIBUTIONS in 47 games in all competitions this season 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/wWSSenqxIW

MessivsRonaldo.app @mvsrapp



🥇 Messi: 495

🥇 Ronaldo: 495

🥈 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 J Greaves: 366

🥉 G Muller: 365 Messi and Ronaldo have now scored exactly the same number of goals in Europe's Top 5 Leagues!Messi: 495Ronaldo: 495🥈 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 J Greaves: 366G Muller: 365 Messi and Ronaldo have now scored exactly the same number of goals in Europe's Top 5 Leagues! ✨🥇 🇦🇷 Messi: 495⚽️📈🥇 🇵🇹 Ronaldo: 495⚽️🥈 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 J Greaves: 366⚽️🥉 🇩🇪 G Muller: 365⚽️ https://t.co/G5rB71p0ij

Jan @FutbolJan10



47 games

36 goals

23 assists

26 motm

+ French Super Cup

+ World Cup & golden ball



35 years old and still the best twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Lionel Messi this season:47 games36 goals23 assists26 motm+ French Super Cup+ World Cup & golden ball35 years old and still the best Lionel Messi this season:47 games 36 goals23 assists26 motm+ French Super Cup+ World Cup & golden ball 35 years old and still the best 🇦🇷🐐 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/UCRPkXz6JH

Sergio Aguero recently made a claim about Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Manchester City and Barcelona striker Sergio Aguero recently made a stunning claim involving Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Both Messi and Ronaldo are considered among the best goalscorers in today's football. Aguero, however, claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo has a luck factor involved in his goals and that Messi is the better goalscorer.

He said (via GOAL):

"Look where he scores the goal from. Come on. All free-kick goals and pure luck. Messi's are all at the angle, stupid. But what does [Ronaldo] do? Goalkeeper's fault. I think Raul has better goals, [Karim] Benzema I think he has better ones."

Aguero's comments, though, might appear a bit biased. While there is an eternal rivalry between the two superstars, there is no denying the fact that both of them are masters of their crafts.

