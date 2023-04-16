Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fans hailed Lionel Messi as he equalled Cristiano Ronaldo as the top goalscorer in Europe's top five leagues. The Argentine has now scored 495 goals, the same as the Portuguese.
Messi bagged the third goal of the night for his team, finishing a move that he started himself. Kylian Mbappe produced a magnificent assist for the goal.
The Parisians earned a 3-1 win against Lens in their top of the table Ligue 1 clash. Apart from Messi, Mbappe and Vitinha were also on the scoresheet for the French giants.
Messi's rich vein of form this season continued with the performance. The Argentine has now scored 20 goals and has provided 18 assists in 34 matches across competitions this season.
Christophe Galtier's team, meanwhile, went nine points clear of Lens with the win. They now have 72 points on the board from 31 matches.
Messi's performance earned plaudits from the fans as they took to social media to laud the Argentine. One fan wrote on Twitter:
"Lionel Messi is on a league of his own. An alien among humans."
Another wrote:
"Lionel Messi becomes the player with the most goals in europe's top 5 leagues. Aging like fine wine."
Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Messi equalled Cristiano Ronaldo in PSG's Ligue 1 win against Lens:
Sergio Aguero recently made a claim about Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo
Former Manchester City and Barcelona striker Sergio Aguero recently made a stunning claim involving Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.
Both Messi and Ronaldo are considered among the best goalscorers in today's football. Aguero, however, claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo has a luck factor involved in his goals and that Messi is the better goalscorer.
He said (via GOAL):
"Look where he scores the goal from. Come on. All free-kick goals and pure luck. Messi's are all at the angle, stupid. But what does [Ronaldo] do? Goalkeeper's fault. I think Raul has better goals, [Karim] Benzema I think he has better ones."
Aguero's comments, though, might appear a bit biased. While there is an eternal rivalry between the two superstars, there is no denying the fact that both of them are masters of their crafts.