Alisson Becker and Virgil van Dijk deliver verdict on Darwin Nunez's start to life at Liverpool

Liverpool superstars Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker have commented on Darwin Nunez’s slow start to life in Merseyside. The pair insisted that Nunez’s struggles were partly due to him settling into a new league and country.

Nunez, who joined the Reds for an upfront £64.2 million fee in the summer transfer window, scored his first Anfield goal as a Liverpool player on Wednesday (October 19). His 22nd-minute header propelled the Merseysiders to a 1-0 win over West Ham United in the Premier League.

Alisson and Van Dijk, who featured in Liverpool’s victory over the Hammers, shot down suggestions that Nunez had been inconsistent, backing him to improve with each passing day. Van Dijk said (via the Mirror):

“I think he [Nunez] has so much potential, he’s still young, he’s learning, he’s learning the way we play, he’s learning English and he’s the modern day striker that causes defenders problems and you can see it today, his runs in behind and build-up play is getting better.

“We have different weapons to try and exploit opponents and that’s good.”

Alisson was in agreement with Van Dijk about Nunez’s transition to England, insisting it was not easy to hit the ground running in unfamiliar surroundings.

The Brazilian keeper said:

“We’re helping him a lot, we keep him really close. He’s a really good lad, I know it’s not easy, really difficult to settle into a different country.

“When I come here, I knew a little bit more English than him, he’s learning, working hard on that, not only on the pitch but to learn English.”

Nunez’s strike against West Ham marked his fifth goal in 12 games across competitions for the Anfield outfit. Three of his five strikes have come in seven Premier League appearances.

Alisson produces stunning penalty save to seal maximum points for Liverpool

With Liverpool defending a slender 1-0 lead, goalkeeper Alisson produced an excellent penalty save against West Ham, denying Jarrod Bowen from the spot.

Just before the half-time whistle, Joe Gomez brought down Bowen in the penalty area. The referee initially cleared the challenge, but the VAR intervened and turned the decision around. Bowen firmly struck the resulting penalty, but could not get the better of Alisson, who acrobatically lunged to his right to keep the shot out.

Alisson has conceded only seven of the 13 penalties (54%) he has faced in the English Premier League thus far, the lowest in the competition (via OptaJoao).

