“All 3 of them have incompetent presidents” - Aleksander Ceferin says Barcelona, Juventus and Real Madrid have tried to kill football

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin has taken a shot at Barcelona, Juventus, and Real Madrid once again, claiming the three clubs have tried to kill football. Ceferin added that he wouldn't mind seeing the trio leave UEFA competitions.

The European Super League was formed by 12 clubs this summer, nine of which have backed out of the project. Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Juventus are still holding on to the possibility of getting the competition up and running, although the prospect looks bleak.

Speaking to Onda Cero, Aleksander Ceferin said he has no issues if the Super League clubs leave UEFA. Ceferin targeted Real Madrid, in particular, for looking to spend €180 million on Kylian Mbappe while claiming they were broke.

"I wouldn't mind seeing them leave UEFA. It's funny to see that they want to create a new competition and, at the same time, play in the Champions League," he said. "These people tried to kill football with their incompetent directors. Florentino Perez complains, saying his club can only survive with the Super League and then offers €180m to sign Kylian Mbappé."

Aleksander Ceferin against FIFA World Cup being held every two years

Aleksander Ceferin has confirmed UEFA will oppose FIFA's idea of holding the World Cup every two years. The UEFA President revealed that CONMEBOL are also against the proposal and could boycott the competition if the new idea comes into effect.

"You have probably heard that FIFA is carrying out a feasibility study," Ceferin said. "We believe that the World Cup owes its value to its rarity. Organizing it every two years […] will reduce its legitimacy and unfortunately dilute the World Cup itself."

"I think it will never happen as it is so much against the basic principles of football. To play every summer a one-month tournament, for the players it's a killer. If it's every two years it clashes with the women's World Cup, with the Olympic football tournament. The value is precisely because it is every four years, you wait for it, it's like the Olympic Games, it's a huge event. I don't see our Federations supporting that."

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is reportedly heading the committee to determine the feasibility of holding the World Cup every two years.

Edited by Arvind Sriram