All 4 GOATs together: Watch incredible footage as Cristiano Ronaldo greets PSG superstars Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe

A video footage of Cristiano Ronaldo greeting Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstars Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar Jr. has emerged on Twitter, hours after their clash in Riyadh.

The meeting took place ahead of PSG's friendly fixture against Riyadh XI, a combined team formed by players from Saudi Arabian clubs Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr. In what was an exciting contest for every football fan, the Parisians emerged 5-4 victors on Thursday (January 19).

However, the scoreline was scarcely the focus, with fans keener to see another chapter of the iconic Lionel Messi-Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. La Pulga was also joined by Neymar and Mbappe in the starting XI for the match.

Prior to kick-off, Ronaldo greeted all three forwards in the tunnel. The Twitter account PSG Report shared footage of the same with the caption:

How did Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe fare in Thursday's friendly?

Lionel Messi opened the scoring for PSG on Thursday, slotting home from Neymar's superb pass over the top in just the third minute. La Pulga was involved in many of the Parisians' forays forward from thereon, but could not register another goal or assist.

Cristiano Ronaldo then made his mark on the game, scoring from the penalty spot after a foul by Keylor Navas. He also netted a second time just moments before half-time to bring Riyadh XI level after Kylian Mbappe had assisted Marquinhos to put PSG 2-1 up. Prior to Ronaldo's strike, Neymar missed a penalty as well.

Mbappe then took over proceedings in the second half with a superb display.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner assisted Sergio Ramos in the 53rd minute to give the Parisians a 3-2 lead. Riyadh XI equalized through Jang Hyun-soo three minutes later, but the French superstar gave PSG the lead again with a penalty on the hour mark.

His replacement, Hugo Ekitike, also scored in the 78th minute before Riyadh XI got a consolation through Anderson Talisca in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

